Falcons’ Most Underrated Player Is Nominee for ‘Man of the Year’ Award

On Tuesday, December 6, the NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The league has given out the prestigious award since 1970, which was later renamed after the late Chicago Bears star in 1999. The Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence both on and off the field. All 32 teams nominate a who has made the most positive impact in their community.

And for the Atlanta Falcons, that player this year is right guard Chirs Linstrom.

Per NFL.com, the winner will receive a $250,000 donation made to a charity of their choice and all other 31 nominees will receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

Lindstrom Has Been Active in the Community Since 2019

According to John Deighton of the team’s official website, Lindstrom has been active in the community since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2019:

“Over the past four years, he has been instrumental in launching a Georgia chapter of Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities–––This year Lindstrom surprised local teachers with a shopping spree for their classrooms at the beginning of the school year, served meals to families in need at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and brought a food truck to Flowery Branch High School to visit with and feed the football team leading up to their homecoming game.”

And it doesn’t end there, according to Deighton.

“The fourth-year offensive lineman also cooked dinner for a breast cancer fighter and her family at the Atlanta Falcons Dazzle & Dine event, provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Atlanta’s Westside during Falcons Feast, took part in the organization’s visit to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, spent time with hospital staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for their season kickoff party and cleaned Anderson Park on Atlanta’s Westside during the Falcons Hometown Huddle event.”

Lindstrom Has Played a Key Role in Falcons’ Run Game

Lindstrom, who has started through all 13 games this year, has played a key role in blocking for the Falcons’ rushing attack, which ranks second across the league with 158.9 yards a game.

Despite wins and losses, the Falcons’ star guard has been dominant at his position in every single matchup and has managed a Pro Football Focus grade of 99.9 for three weeks straight.

Chris Lindstrom has been DOMINANT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XEQ4sZxxYK — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2022

“It’s an incredible honor,” Lindstrom said. “I’m so thankful to be in an organization like the Falcons with an owner like Mr. Blank that provides such a great platform to give back to the community, and I look forward to continuing to do that.”

The full list of 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees is below:

Raiders: punter A.J. Cole

Chargers: safety Derwin James

Rams: guard Tremayne Anchrum

Cardinals: tight end Zach Ertz

Falcons: guard Chris Lindstrom

Ravens: safety Chuck Clark

Bills: tackle Dion Dawkins

Panthers: defensive tackle Derrick Brown

Bears: cornerback Jaylon Johnson

Bengals: defensive end Sam Hubbard

Browns: guard Joel Bitonio

Dolphins: linebacker Jaelan Phillips

Cowboys: quarterback Dak Prescott

Broncos: guard Dalton Risner

Lions: quarterback Jared Goff

Packers: running back Aaron Jones

Texans: linebacker Christian Kirksey

Colts: linebacker Shaquille Leonard

Jaguars: guard Tyler Shatley

Chiefs: quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Vikings: wide receiver Adam Thielen

Patriots: defensive lineman Lawrence Guy

Steelers: defensive tackle Cameron Heyward

49ers: defensive tackle Arik Armstead

Seahawks: wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Buccaneers: defensive end William Gholston

Titans: running back Derrick Henry

Commanders: tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Saints: linebacker Demario Davis

Giants: running back Saquon Barkley

Jets: defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

Eagles: defensive end Brandon Graham