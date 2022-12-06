Falcons’ Most Underrated Player Is Nominee for ‘Man of the Year’ Award

On Tuesday, December 6, the NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The league has given out the prestigious award since 1970, which was later renamed after the late Chicago Bears star in 1999. The Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence both on and off the field. All 32 teams nominate a who has made the most positive impact in their community.
And for the Atlanta Falcons, that player this year is right guard Chirs Linstrom.
Per NFL.com, the winner will receive a $250,000 donation made to a charity of their choice and all other 31 nominees will receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.
Lindstrom Has Been Active in the Community Since 2019
According to John Deighton of the team’s official website, Lindstrom has been active in the community since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2019:
“Over the past four years, he has been instrumental in launching a Georgia chapter of Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities–––This year Lindstrom surprised local teachers with a shopping spree for their classrooms at the beginning of the school year, served meals to families in need at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and brought a food truck to Flowery Branch High School to visit with and feed the football team leading up to their homecoming game.”
And it doesn’t end there, according to Deighton.
“The fourth-year offensive lineman also cooked dinner for a breast cancer fighter and her family at the Atlanta Falcons Dazzle & Dine event, provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Atlanta’s Westside during Falcons Feast, took part in the organization’s visit to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, spent time with hospital staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for their season kickoff party and cleaned Anderson Park on Atlanta’s Westside during the Falcons Hometown Huddle event.”
Lindstrom Has Played a Key Role in Falcons’ Run Game
Lindstrom, who has started through all 13 games this year, has played a key role in blocking for the Falcons’ rushing attack, which ranks second across the league with 158.9 yards a game.
Despite wins and losses, the Falcons’ star guard has been dominant at his position in every single matchup and has managed a Pro Football Focus grade of 99.9 for three weeks straight.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Lindstrom said. “I’m so thankful to be in an organization like the Falcons with an owner like Mr. Blank that provides such a great platform to give back to the community, and I look forward to continuing to do that.”
The full list of 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees is below:
Raiders: punter A.J. Cole
Chargers: safety Derwin James
Rams: guard Tremayne Anchrum
Cardinals: tight end Zach Ertz
Falcons: guard Chris Lindstrom
Ravens: safety Chuck Clark
Bills: tackle Dion Dawkins
Panthers: defensive tackle Derrick Brown
Bears: cornerback Jaylon Johnson
Bengals: defensive end Sam Hubbard
Browns: guard Joel Bitonio
Dolphins: linebacker Jaelan Phillips
Cowboys: quarterback Dak Prescott
Broncos: guard Dalton Risner
Lions: quarterback Jared Goff
Packers: running back Aaron Jones
Texans: linebacker Christian Kirksey
Colts: linebacker Shaquille Leonard
Jaguars: guard Tyler Shatley
Chiefs: quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Vikings: wide receiver Adam Thielen
Patriots: defensive lineman Lawrence Guy
Steelers: defensive tackle Cameron Heyward
49ers: defensive tackle Arik Armstead
Seahawks: wide receiver Tyler Lockett
Buccaneers: defensive end William Gholston
Titans: running back Derrick Henry
Commanders: tackle Charles Leno Jr.
Saints: linebacker Demario Davis
Giants: running back Saquon Barkley
Jets: defensive lineman Solomon Thomas
Eagles: defensive end Brandon Graham