Falcons Star Guard Snubbed of All-Pro Honors

First, Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom did not receive a Pro Bowl invite, and now, he is being snubbed of receiving any All-Pro votes, according to Falcons’ team reporter Scott Bair.

Instead, Dallas Cowboys’ Zach Martin was named to The Associated Press 2021 All-Pro first team and Cleveland Browns’ Wyatt Teller earned Second-Team honors.

Lindstrom getting booted comes by surprise because, while the Falcons offensive line finished the season ranked 27th overall, Linstrom was the only guard across the entire league to allow zero sacks through 17 games.

Having such an impressive season didn’t come easy for Lindstrom, who lost his mom, Dawn to cancer, just before Week 16’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Ryan was sacked three times against the Lions, but Lindstrom was not one to blame and the third-year guard was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 16, earning a 92.5.

Lindstrom was not the only Falcons player snubbed of an All-Pro year, America’s favorite kicker, Younghoe Koo and 2022 Pro Bowl rookie Kyle Pitts also didn’t receive any votes.

Ex-Falcons All-Pro Center Had High Hopes for Lindstrom

Lindstrom, a former Boston College guard, was the top offensive lineman to come out of the 2019 class when the Falcons drafted him at No. 14 overall.

Unfortunately, Lindstrom’s rookie year was derailed due to an injury. However, he came back healthy and ready to prove himself the following season. Before the 2020 season even kicked off, a special Falcons player made it very clear that he believed in Lindstrom.

Atlanta’s former six-time Pro Bowl center, Alex Mack, said Lindstrom had the skills to be “as good as he wants to be.”

“Chris is going to be a really good player,” Mack said in May of 2020, per The Falcoholic. “I know he works very hard and he’s mentally tied into things. He has pretty good vision on the field.

Those things are going to take you a really long way. You add that with his physical ability for how quick and strong that he is, he could be as good as he wants to be. He’s got the work ethic to take him there.”

Lindstrom may or may not have taken his former teammates’ words to heart as has become the Falcons’ only reliable offensive lineman thus far.

Two Falcons Players Earn All-Pro Second-Team Honors

Falcons’ star cornerback A.J. Terrell and long snapper Josh Harris earned All-Pro second-team honors.

This honor is the second one for Harris, who was also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster. Terrell, similar to Lindstrom, did not make the Pro Bowl despite a breakout 2021 season.

Below is the list of the 2021 All-Pro first and second team:

Here’s The Associated Press 2021 All-Pro First Team pic.twitter.com/nEt0GWRPHk — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 14, 2022

Here’s The Associated Press 2021 All-Pro Second Team: pic.twitter.com/JFQWVibbsh — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 14, 2022

