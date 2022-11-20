Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Reacts to Breaking NFL Record

Atlanta Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new NFL record on Sunday afternoon.

During his team’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score, marking his ninth kickoff return for a touchdown in his 10-year career and notching the NFL’s all-time record for kick return TDs.

Patterson’s ninth return broke the tie he had with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington, who each had eight kick return touchdowns during their careers.

The return was also his first since 2020 when he had a 104-yard return TD against Minnesota.

It was an emotional moment for Patterson, although he didn’t show it by shedding a tear.

“Honestly man, I was trying to cry but all the guys was running up on me and doing all of this and doing all of that,” Patterson said after the game, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “It felt good man, I was trying to shed a tear, they wouldn’t let me.”

“Just my hungriness this year, you know, I didn’t play a lot of kick return last year and this year man, coach gave me the green light,” Patterson added. “I just have to thank Marquice [Williams] for that. He’s a hell of a special teams coach.”

Patterson Bounces Back From His Fumble

Patterson, a fan-favorite, was initially drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since he parted ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

He has logged kickoff return TDs with all but one team he has played for: the Raiders. That said, he has five touchdowns with the Vikings, two for the Bears, one for the Patriots and one with the Falcons.

Patterson’s ninth against his former team came when he, and the rest of Atlanta, needed it most. Prior to the play, Patterson had fumbled the ball which left him heated on the sideline, according to quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Bears ended up taking the lead 17-7.

Until Patterson put Atlanta back in the game.

“I’m definitely super proud of him to set the record against his former team. Perfect day for it and perfect time, we needed a big play,” Grady Jarrett said following the win. “He responded right after a mistake. Just a true pro. He’s doing his thing and we’re a totally different team with him on the field.”

Patterson Sends Shout Out to Fans

Right after the victory that put the Falcons at 5-6 on the season, Patterson sent a shout-out to Atlanta fans, attempting to bargain with them.

“Hey man, Falcons nation, we appreciate ya’ll coming out here, man––showing out, man. Listen, ya’ll keep coming to the games, man. Ya’ll bring the energy for us and we’re going to bring the energy for ya,ll. Appreciate ya’ll. Got that dub,man! Let’s go! Let’s get it!”

The Falcons hit the road for their Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders and then return home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.