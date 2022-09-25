Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Logs Career Day vs. Seahawks

After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Atlanta Falcons logged their first win, 27-23, against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

And running back Cordarrelle Patterson was the star of the show as he notched 141 rushing yards on 17 carries and a score––marking a new career-high for the 31-year-old veteran.

“Even at 31, he’s continued to evolve. He works to improve. It’s fun to coach him,” head coach Arthur Smith said of CP’s career day after the game.

He’s also making some giant leaps at his “old” age…

Patterson Had Another Career Day in Week 1

Back in Week 1, Patterson had a heftier workload than expected versus the New Orleans Saints.

After running back Damien Williams went down with a rib injury following the first play of the Falcons’ second drive, Patterson took over––and he didn’t disappoint.

In the second quarter, Patterson ran all over the Saints and capped it off with a five-yard rushing touchdown, marking the Falcons’ first one of the 2022 season.

Though the Falcons lost 27-26, Patterson was a bright light, leading the backfield with 22 carries for 120 yards and a score.

And before that day, the Saints defense had not allowed 100 rushing yards in 20-straight games.

Patterson Makes Headlines Nearly a Decade Later

It’s hard to believe that Cordarelle Patterson has been in the NFL for a total of nine seasons and is just now making headlines.

The Falcons signed Patterson to a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason.

The fan-favorite was initially drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since parting ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

In nine seasons, the only other team Patterson has spent more than one season with are the Bears, and he was hoping that Atlanta could change that.

After nearly a decade in the league, the Falcons became the first team to really figure out how to use Patterson to the best of his abilities in their offensive system. And by doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last fall.

His outstanding season gained the attention of the Pro Football Writers of America, as PFWA named Patterson their “Most Improved Player of the Year” 2021 award, alongside cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Falcons also went on to make Patterson’s dreams come true of staying in Atlanta and signed him to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million ($5 million guaranteed) back in March.

