Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Opens Up About Personal Struggle

NFL Week 13 kicks off the start of “My Cause My Cleats“, which is where several players, coaches and others participate in the league-wide campaign the lets players wear customized cleats to represent organizations that are meaningful to them.

For Atlanta Falcons‘ running back Cordarrelle Patterson, that cause is pregnancy and infant loss awareness, which hits very close to home to him.

“Me and my girlfriend, we lost a baby five years ago,” Patterson began to explain his reasoning behind the cleats he will wear and cause he will represent. “We experienced it. It’s crazy because most people don’t even think about that stuff. She was 18 to 20 weeks and we actually still got to deliver the baby and then found out what was going on. I don’t want to get into too much detail. It was tough for us there for a while. Every day that goes by we still think about our son and what happened.”

"Every day that goes by we miss our son." @ceeflashpee84 explains the meaning behind his #MyCauseMyCleats of pregnancy and infant loss awareness. pic.twitter.com/uvRedQV0e8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 2, 2021

Patterson Shows Off His Gold Chain

“It happens every day in life. Some people don’t understand that some ladies only have one chance to get pregnant. Most times they lose their baby and they never have the opportunity to do it again. For me, it’s real big for me and my family. And just looking back man…it’s sad…it’s heartbreaking. But, it happens. God put us here for a reason. Everything happens for a reason, so we got a big, happy family now. We’re blessed.

But like I said, every day goes by where we miss out son.”

How has Patterson processed this tragedy?

“Honestly, it’s something you can’t process because you never think it can happen to you,” he said. “We all think we’re invincible and bad things can’t happen to us, but every day something bad happens to someone. Unfortunately, that day was us.”

Patterson pointed to the gold chain he wears daily and explained that it’s in honor of his son.

“That’s why I wear this little chain. Every day. It has our son’s name on it and the lion on the back is his birthday. Every day. I never take this necklace off. Every day he’s on my mind. Every day I’m praying and thanking God for the opportunities I have and for the family I have right now. He’s missed. He’s gone, but never forgotten.”

Patterson’s Intriguing Goal for This Season

On a lighter note, Patterson has a goal this season he would like to achieve––catching an interception.

Yes, you read that right.

“I want to catch an interception,” Patterson said on Wednesday. “That’s my next goal in the NFL, to catch an interception.”

Patterson, who is officially listed as a running back has rushed for 411 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has also be a major key in the passing game, catching 41 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

And he’s now one step close to his goal as the Falcons have him listed as a third-string safety on the Falcons’ Week 13 depth chart against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What would be better than intercepting Tom Brady? Nothing.

“It’s me we are talking about,” Patterson said. “What can’t I do?”

