Cordarrelle Patterson Reps Message to Falcons on Cleats [LOOK]

Atlanta Falcons’ dual-threat offensive weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson, is set to hit free agency this offseason, which means he can take a look at signing with other teams.

But that is not what Patterson wants to do and he has made that very clear over the last week.

“I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said, via the team’s official website. “I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?”

The Falcons signed Patterson to a one-year, $3 million deal last year and if he ends up sticking around, he’ll be expecting a bigger deal. He also seems to not be afraid to ask for more money after he “joked” with the media that general manager Terry Fontenot needs to put more than the sweatshirt he received in his locker.

Cordarrelle Patterson said this sweatshirt "popped up" his locker several weeks ago and he doesn't know who put it there. Upon speculation gift giver might have been Terry Fontenot. "The GM? He need to put more than this in my locker." pic.twitter.com/6nIxJyj8yw — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 5, 2022

Patterson Reps Message on Pregame Cleats vs. Saints

He continued with his not-so-subliminal messages to owner Arthur Blank and company by wearing custom painted cleats by Elite Feet during warmups that said:

‘Why not retire in Atlanta?’ on one cleat and ‘cut the check Mr. Blank’ with a trending meme on the other.

Done by me 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/1zaNkTm1pS — Elite Feet ..ATL King Of Customs (@CurtisDre_) January 9, 2022

Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since parting ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

In nine seasons, the only other team he has spent more than one season with are the Bears, but he hopes Atlanta can change that and believes, at age 30, he has plenty left in the tank.

“I still got 10 years left in me,” Patterson said. “Ten years, plus. I’mma be here ’till they kick me out.”

After almost a decade in the league, the Falcons were the first team to figure out how to use Patterson to his best abilities in their offensive system. By doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Falcons Have Several Key Free Agents to Consider

Beyond Patterson, the Falcons will also have to consider other key players becoming free agents, including wide receiver Russell Gage, pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., kicker Younghoe Koo and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Of course, it all comes down to money.

According to spotrac, the Falcons currently have a whopping $11.9 million in projected cap space to work work with and just 29 players left on the active, 53-man roster.

There could be a way to keep a few of their key pieces on the roster but it’s going to take some work. For starters, Matt Ryan will have to re-work his contract again and we could see Grady Jarrett or Calvin Ridley go up “for sale.”

Nonetheless, expect the Falcons to be big sellers and bargain buyers this offseason.

