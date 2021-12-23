Falcons’ Dual-Threat RB Snubbed Out of Pro Bowl

The NFL announced its Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday night and among them included Atlanta Falcons’ long snapper Josh Harris and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.
Yep, that’s it.
Many may have assumed that running back/ wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson would have made the NFC roster, but that was surprisingly not the case. Instead, the four-time Pro Bowler is listed as a first alternate return specialist. Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo, fullback Keith Smith, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive back A.J. Terrell are also listed as alternates.
While it’s disappointing that Patterson and many other Falcons standouts did not get an invite, Pitts and Harris are both very deserving of their first Pro Bowl appearance.
Harris Is Listed as A Starter
Pitts, the Falcons No. 4 overall NFL draft pick is the first rookie tight end to land on the Pro Bowl roster since Jeremy Shockey did it back in 2002.
Entering Week 16 to face the Detroit Lions, Pitts has recorded 58 catches for 847 yards and one touchdown. He joins the NFC roster as a backup to San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle.
“I think that he’s been exactly who we thought he was,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said of Pitts on Monday. “He’s impacted games immensely. Even (when) the ball hasn’t found his way. Like I said, he’s not even scratching the surface guys and he’s going to have a really productive year. So, I think that’s stating the obvious.”
As for Harris, his Pro Bowl vote is long overdue as he has been with the Falcons since 2012. And according to Pro Football Focus, Harris is currently ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the league. He is listed as a starter in this year’s Pro Bowl.
The 2022 Pro Bowl, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on February 6, 2022.
The 2022 NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Below is the initial 2022 Pro Bowl roster with astricts to point out the starters:
Offense
Quarterback (3)
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Running back (3)
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver (4)
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight end (2)
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive tackle (3)
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Offensive guard (3)
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center (2)
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fullback (1)
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Defense
Defensive end (3)
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior linemen (3)
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Outside linebacker (3)
Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside/Middle linebacker (2)
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback (4)
Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys*
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Free safety (1)
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety (2)
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special teams
Long snapper (1)
Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*
Punter (1)
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*
Placekicker (1)
Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*
Return specialist (1)
Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*
Special teamer (1)
J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*
