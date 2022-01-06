Cordarrelle Patterson Talks Finishing His Career With the Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is a pending free agent, but it sounds as if he already knows where he wants to play his football in 2022. That’s good news for the Atlanta Falcons, because Patterson has no desire to leave the team he leads in rushing this season any time soon.

Patterson has been a revelation in the offense of first-year head coach Arthur Smith. He’s transformed from gadget player, occasional runner, part-time receiver and return man to a featured back.

In the process, Patterson has outperformed every other running back on the roster, including Mike Davis. That’s the good news. The bad news for the Falcons is Patterson is ticketed for free agency and has surely played his way onto the wanted lists of several NFL teams.

If Patterson gets his way, he’ll be a Falcon next season. It means the onus is on Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot to ward off any interest and get a deal done fast.

Ball in Falcons’ Court

Patterson has bounced around the league, playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. He feels at home in Atlanta, though, a sentiment he expressed to Kris Rhim of the Falcons’ official website: “I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here? I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?”

Patterson’s comfort level has been obvious during his first season in the NFC South. He leads the Falcons in every meaningful rushing category with just one game remaining. Patterson has amassed 149 rushing attempts, 607 yards, six touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards a carry, per Pro Football Reference.

Those are lead back numbers. In other words, what the Falcons expected to get from Davis, who joined as a free agent from the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Patterson has outplayed Davis, just like he outperformed another of last year’s new recruits, Wayne Gallman. The former New York Giants running back ended up being released by the Falcons and signing for the Vikings.

Exceeding the output of two veteran running backs gives Patterson plenty of leverage ahead of any negotiations over a new contract. He’s already made it clear he expects Fontenot to stump up the cash, according to The Athletic‘s Josh Kendall:

Cordarrelle Patterson said this sweatshirt "popped up" his locker several weeks ago and he doesn't know who put it there. Upon speculation gift giver might have been Terry Fontenot. "The GM? He need to put more than this in my locker." pic.twitter.com/6nIxJyj8yw — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 5, 2022

Fontenot may try to keep the terms of any deal on the reasonable side by citing Patterson’s age. He’s 30, but the player believes he still has plenty of tread left on the tyres, per Rhim: “I still got ten years left in me. Ten years, plus. I’mma be here ’till they kick me out.”

Key Falcons Want Patterson to Stay

If Fontenot judges the mood of the team, he’ll know key members of the roster want Patterson to stay. Chief among them is quarterback Matt Ryan, who is already talking up the idea of a reunion next season, according to Kendall:

Matt Ryan would love to see the Falcons re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson.

"I also know it’s a business. There are tough decisions that have to be made but as far as wanting him back as a teammate, of course."

Patterson is on a 1-year, $3 million deal. He'll make more next year. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 5, 2022

There’s no doubt Patterson will command a more lucrative contract this time around. Ironically, Ryan could help ensure a new deal happens by restructuring his own expensive terms.

The 36-year-old passer is set to cost the Falcons $48,662,500 against the salary cap this year, per Spotrac.com. Tweaking some of the payments due an ageing signal-caller who has seen his best days would give the Falcons more options in free agency.

Those options could be crucial since Patterson is far from the only important free agent the team is likely to want to retain. Safety Duron Harmon, edge-rusher Dante Fowler, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and wide receiver Russell Gage are among the most prominent Falcons who could be playing elsewhere next season.

Patterson should remain the priority, though. He’s the focal point of the Atlanta offense thanks to his dual-threat skills as both an emerging runner and a useful receiver.

Pro Football Focus Fantasy Football analyst Ian Hartitz highlighted how Patterson’s sure hands mean he’s still invaluable in the Falcons’ passing game:

Just three players have 50+ targets without a single drop this season (PFF) Tyler Boyd (88)

Hunter Henry (69)

Cordarrelle Patterson (62) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 4, 2022

Keeping Patterson in the lineup with sensational, record-breaking tight end Kyle Pitts will be crucial for ensuring the Falcons take strides on offense in Smith’s second season.