Falcons RB Pushes for New Contract Deal

Soon-to-be free agent running back Cordarrelle Patterson is not being shy about where he wants to be next season.

Patterson has been all over Twitter campaigning for a new deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

In his latest Twitter post, he changed his profile picture to him and Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank with the hashtag “me and pops.”

Prior to that, he posted a photo of his locker at the training facility which has not been cleaned out yet.

Locker still here 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/95pQqXPFer — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 1, 2022

And last month, he posted another picture with Smith and Falcons’ president Rich McKay that seemed to look like he was saying goodbye to fans, but after seeing his latest tweets––that might not be the case.

Patterson Also Repped a Message on His Cleats

He started his not-so-subliminal messages to Blank and company by wearing custom painted cleats by Elite Feet ahead of Atlanta’s 2021 finale game against the Saints that read:

‘Why not retire in Atlanta?’ on one cleat and ‘cut the check Mr. Blank’ with a trending meme on the other.

"Why not retire in Atlanta?" Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/0LorWVdSSz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 9, 2022

The Falcons signed Patterson to a one-year, $3 million deal last year and if he ends up sticking around, he’ll be expecting a bigger deal.

Patterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since parting ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

In nine seasons, the only other team he has spent more than one season with are the Bears, but he hopes Atlanta can change that and believes, at age 30, he has plenty left in the tank.

“I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said, via the team’s official website. “I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?

“I still got 10 years left in me,” Patterson said. “Ten years, plus. I’mma be here ’till they kick me out.”

After almost a decade in the league, the Falcons were the first team to figure out how to use Patterson to his best abilities in their offensive system. By doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

Whether or not Atlanta is going to offer him a new deal remains a mystery but his campaign seems to be going well thus far.

