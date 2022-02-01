‘Dangerous’ Free-Agent RB Named a Good Fit for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be chasing bargains in NFL free agency in 2022. There’s no other choice given the team’s tight salary cap situation.

One position general manager Terry Fontenot may focus on in the veteran market is running back. It makes sense since 2021 breakout starter Cordarrelle Patterson is a free agent. So is useful rotation back Qadree Ollison, according to OverTheCap.com.

Fortunately, the Falcons can find a true value signing if they follow an idea posited by one NFL writer. The player in question is somebody who’s battled injuries but re-emerged in this season’s playoffs for a leading AFC contender.

Chiefs ‘Breakaway Threat’ Named Falcons Possibility

In a look at pending free agents who could thrive in new places in 2022, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named an intriguing possibility for the Falcons. Knox identified Kansas City Chiefs‘ back Jerick McKinnon as somebody the Falcons should consider.

His argument is based on what McKinnon has done this postseason: “In the playoffs, however, McKinnon showed he’s still dangerous. He started all three of Kansas City’s postseason games and tallied 150 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards and a touchdown.”

Knox believes McKinnon’s speed and versatility could suit a couple of teams: “Teams in need of a breakaway threat—the Falcons and Miami Dolphins come to mind—should target McKinnon with offers of a bigger role than he had before the playoffs.”

There’s no doubt McKinnon has reminded observers around the league about his talents with his performances during the playoffs. He was particularly effective when the Chiefs thrashed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21 in a Wildcard rout:

Those numbers proved how useful McKinnon can be in both phases of an offense, provided he stays healthy. That’s been a problem for a player who has seen knee injuries wreck stints with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

He tore his ACL in 2018 then missed all of the 2019 season after tearing his LCL, per DraftSharks.com. It’s a lengthy and troubling injury record, but there are plenty of reasons the Falcons should still take a chance if McKinnon wants out of Kansas City this offseason.

McKinnon the Perfect Choice for the Falcons

Finding cost-effective ways to improve the roster is the challenge facing Fontenot for the next few months. His team is currently $6,611,883 above the cap, so any free agents will have to be encouraged to agree to modest terms.

McKinnon fits the bill perfectly. He’s played well for the Chiefs, but not well enough to command a mega-bucks deal on the market. The 29-year-old made $990,000 in base salary in 2021, according to Spotrac.com.

Contrast that with the $1.3 million base salary the Falcons paid to sign Patterson a year ago. A similar deal could work for McKinnon.

There would also be the sweetener of a bigger workload for a player who shares a few other similarities with Patterson. Like the latter, McKinnon has some wide receiver-style skills, notably soft hands, speed after the catch and natural route-running ability.

Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone made those traits in Patterson a staple of their offense this season, per PFF:

McKinnon could easily adopt the same multi-purpose role for the Falcons. That could be crucial if Fontenot can’t bring back Patterson, who has surely boosted his market after leading the team in rushing yards, along with rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Patterson isn’t the only running back the Falcons may struggle to keep. Ollison only carried the ball 21 times, but still averaged five yards per rush.

There was also some explosiveness to Ollison’s game, like on this touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18:

Qadree Ollison makes things interesting in ATL. Saints need a win and an SF loss to make the playoffs. 📺: #NOvsATL on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/TEcSufR90U — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

Ollison might find himself a bigger role on another team, even though it likely won’t cost the Falcons a fortune to bring him back. Retaining Ollison and signing McKinnon would probably cost less than agreeing a new deal with Patterson.

It would also give the Falcons added insurance in case Mike Davis continues to struggle. Davis was expected to be the Falcons’ workhorse after arriving from NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers last offseason. It didn’t quite work out that way after Davis averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

McKinnon would certainly offer greater big-play potential and more versatility. As a scheme fit and a value signing, the Falcons could hardly do better than acquire McKinnon once free agency officially opens on Wednesday, March 16.