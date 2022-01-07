Falcons’ DC Receives Mixed Reactions After Rant Labeled as ‘Pure Hypocrisy’

In the age of computers and analytics, the “old-school” way of coaching––or doing anything––is dying off.

Longtime football coach and current Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, took the time to address the elephant in the room during Thursday’s media press conference.

“I think the younger generation of coaches feel a little entitled,” Pees began his rant. “I think they’re spoiled. . . . Go work in a high school, go work in a Division III school where you’ve got to mow the grass, you’ve got to line the field. You’ve got to do all those things, then you’ll appreciate what you have when you have it. Instead of being 25 years old and wondering why I’m not a coordinator already in the NFL. I didn’t go to New England [Patriots] until I was 55 years old. . . . I felt like I paid my dues. And I feel like it made me a better coach, made me a better teacher. I was a school teacher. I learned how to teach. . . . I look at guys now, they can’t stand up in front of the room and talk to people.”

Pees continued, “They can’t. They gotta get on the computer. Everything is still computerized…it’s still a people’s game. Everyone gets on a computer for two years and thinks they can be a coach. It’s not Madden Football. It has to do with people.”

Pees then dove into the problem with analytics and why they lack accuracy.

“The computer told you that,” Pees said. “When did the computer know what the weather was? Whether it was raining, whether the wind was blowing. Whether you were playing good on defense. OK, they say, ‘Well, it’s a two-point game. Should you go for it on fourth down?’ Well, I don’t know. Is the score 42-40 or 6-3? It makes a difference. . . . If they’re playing great defense, don’t. If they’re playing lousy defense, yes. The computer doesn’t tell you that.

Players want to be coached. They do. They do. All of them. They want to be coached. They want to be good. They want to be told what to do and how to do it and correct them. Talk to them and be honest with them. I just don’t feel in this generation that sometimes the coaches don’t have very good personal relationships with players.”

Pees’ Players and Others Admired His Rant

There were mixed reviews across NFL Twitter following Pees’s 2-minute rant.

For one, his players loved it.

Falcons star running back Cordarelle Patterson is ready to suit up on the other side of the ball for Pees:

Falcons’ injured free safety, Erik Harris, is also a fan:

He’s as real as they come❗️ https://t.co/yLlmxkGzHW — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) January 6, 2022

So is Atlanta’s linebacker Daren Bates:

This dude is the man!! https://t.co/kbINeSwIyj — Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) January 6, 2022

Veteran tight end Lee Smith said football will never be the same without “these guys” when they’re gone:

Last of a dying breed!!! When these guys are gone, football will never be the same! Thanks for making me a better man Dean Pees! https://t.co/VdoFPcHh4M — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith) January 7, 2022

Pees even received some love from Raiders’ linebacker Will Compton:

God I love Dean Pees. What a legend https://t.co/jWGKsroKZP — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 7, 2022

And Miami Dolphins’ DB coach, Gerald Alexander:

“It’s still a peoples game” Teaching people. Genuine relationships. Providing REAL answers! Building confidence through demonstrated ability! Great words from a great coach! https://t.co/43rIk7Q8ZK — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) January 7, 2022

Coach Deion Sanders also made his way into the comments:

Awesome content — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 7, 2022

Pees Also Took Some Heat

While Pees received endless positive reviews on his rant, he also received some very negative ones, including one from former NFL CEO, Joe Banner:

The fact that a coach would claim to love his players as he throws out completely false and critical generalizations is pure hypocrisy. In 20 years in the league I did not experience this lack of appreciation or sudden rise of blind ambition. Sad that some are complimenting this https://t.co/nMaHFrF2RI — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 7, 2022

NFL analyst, Mina Kimes, also chimed in:

why does everyone keep perpetuating the idea that decision making models don’t account for competition — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 7, 2022

Longtime Buccaneers reporter, Greg Auman, added that relying on the help of analytics doesn’t necessarily take away from building coach-player relationships:

There's so much wrong here. Analytics can frame a coaching decision, a strategy, a philosophy. There's a resentment here for data, for using probability/tendencies to help make decisions. That never has to be at the expense of relationships between coaches at any age and players. https://t.co/I5qKlpoi4W — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 7, 2022

Whether or not you agree with what Pees had to say is completely up to you. However, the overall message he seemed to be trying to get across is to put in the hard work, build those relationships and don’t count on technology––or any shortcuts––to get you to the top.

