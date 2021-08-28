Falcons’ DC Dean Pees Explains Defensive Game Plan

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense will look a lot different this season…mainly because there’s a new defensive coordinator in charge, but with a new coach comes a new scheme.

And there’s no one better to get the Falcons back on track after years of disappointment than two-time Super Bowl coach, Dean Pees.

His game plan? ––”move players all over the place.”

“Instead of memorizing your position, you learn the concept of the defense,” Pees said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “It also helps you understand the problems the other guys might have.”

When asked what the team’s base formation would be–– 3-4, 4-3, 4-2-5? – Pees just said, “Yes.” He plans on running every scheme imaginable, which will play out based upon the opposing offense. He also made it clear he plans to blitz––a lot. And that means more sacks tallied.

“People don’t really know that if I have a corner standing out there and he runs back to the half field or now all of a sudden he’s a corner that’s blitzing or now he’s a corner and he’s playing the curl,” Pees said. “The offenses have to try and figure it out. It’s that conceptually.”

Arthur Smith Reeled Pees Out of Retirement

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Pees worked together with the Titans under head coach Mike Vrabel. Pees was the Titans defensive coordinator from 2018-2019. Once the 2019 season ended, Pees retired in January of 2020.

But, it didn’t last long.

“I got a couple of calls from a couple of people that were going to interview for jobs, and I really kind of told them I wasn’t interested,” said Pees said. “And then it was different — when talking to Art — because I knew Art. I knew what Art’s like, our relationship and I wanted to work with someone I knew, totally trusted, believed in, and so I said yeah.”

Before heading to Tennessee, Pees was in Baltimore with the Ravens for eight seasons under John Harbaugh’s staff. From 2012-2017, Pees was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Prior to moving up, Pees was the inside linebackers coach from 2010 to 2011.

During his first season as defensive coordinator in 2012, the Ravens were crowned Super Bowl XLVII champs, beating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Pees has some college coaching experience and was the head coach of Kent State from 1998-2003. In 2004, he joined Bill Belichick’s staff in New England as the Patriots’ linebackers coach for two seasons (2004-05). Pees played a role in the Patriots’ 2005 Super Bowl win over Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2006 and held that position through 2009.

