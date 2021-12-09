Deion Sanders Believes Falcons Fans ‘Deserve A Bit More’

When cornerback Deion Sanders came to Atlanta in 1989 as the Falcons‘ fifth-overall pick, he brought the swag and the dance moves with him from Florida State.

He topped off every outfit with a gold chain, so naturally, when you thought of Sanders, you thought of gold and of course, his swagger.

Fast forward 32 years later and Prime Time, now known to many as “Coach Prime,” still has that gold swagger about him on the sidelines at Jackson State.

In fact, you can snag a piece of it as Sanders has partnered with Gillette to design a Deion limited-edition razor and from December 7th to December 20th Gillette will be giving away this razor for free through an online giveaway.

But that’s not all, for every single entry, Gillette will donate an additional $1 to The Tiger Fund (up to $50,000) to help “prepare the next generation for greatness.”

Heavy caught up with Sanders this week to talk about his new razor, his championship run with Jacksonville State and Atlanta Falcons football.

“First of all, it’s gold. My 21 is on it. My gold whistle’ My ‘look good feel good’ saying is on it. My Prime logo is on it. And it’s awesome.” Sanders detailed his new razor.

The saying originates from Sanders’ own quote, “if you look good, you feel good, if you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they play good.”

It’s Prime Time. Enter to win a limited-edition Gillette x Deion razor. Designed by @deionsanders. $1 donations for every entry going to @JacksonStateU to support student athletes. Details at https://t.co/ZUgRk9chfi. Only 200 razors available. pic.twitter.com/FDRYI6DX0E — Gillette (@Gillette) December 7, 2021

And as far as where the $50,000 donation is going, Sanders believes it will help Jackson State’s athletic program in more ways than one.

“The Tiger Fund is something that we work with that has a direct impact on what we’re doing with football athletics. It’s going to help us migrate to where we want to go. It’s going to help us bless the young men and young women within the confines of our program go to yet another level. And I’m excited about that.”

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase one for the Holidays but you can enter to win and help JSU in the long run.

Sanders: ‘Falcons Fans Deserve A Bit More’

Coach Prime is headed to Atlanta next weekend with his team Jackson State to play in the Celebration Bowl against the South Carolina State University Bulldogs.

The bowl game comes after Jackson State (11-1) beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers, 27-10, in the SWAC Championship on Dec. 4.

This is a huge accomplishment both for Sanders and the Tigers who were just a 4-8 team before Sanders took over as head coach during the COVID-plagued 2020 season.

So, how did Sanders turn this team around in basically just one season?

“Just bringing everybody together, having a vision, having a goal, not allowing mediocrity and really having an expectation from everyone within the comfort program,” he said. “And we stayed on it. We never wavered one bit. And we are where we are now. Because of that.”

Sanders’ old team, the Atlanta Falcons, could use some of his special touch as they sit at 5-7 with their playoff hopes slim to none. But Sanders has no advice for the first-year head coach Arthur Smith, simply because it’s an entirely different ball game.

“The program is so different. You have contracts, you have free agency, you have so many aspects of it. Being the general manager is tough because you got to really make some tough decisions and they had to make some tough offseason decisions this year. In every position, they got to weigh it because these fans, they want, they desire, and they probably deserve a bit more.”

And aside from the fans deserving more, Sanders believes Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank deserves more as well.

“One thing that I do know the ownership, Arthur Blank is unbelievable. He’s one of the best owners in the game. And his desire to win is unbelievable. He wants to I just want him to be able to walk once in his life as a champion.”

The Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 14––a must-win game if they want a Wild Card spot.

