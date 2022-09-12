Saints All Pro Trolls Falcons After 4th Quarter Collapse

The Atlanta Falcons had the New Orleans Saints exactly where they wanted them. Armed with a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Falcons appeared destined for a Week 1 win over their familiar NFC South rivals.

Sadly, not for the first time in recent franchise history, the Falcons collapsed during the final period and let the lead and the game slip. The Saints won 27-26 behind two touchdown passes from Jameis Winston to Michael Thomas, as well as a defensive effort that shut out the home team during the final 12 minutes

One member of that Saints defense didn’t mind trolling the Falcons by turning up with a visual aid for his post-game media appearance. The moment found support and humor from the Saints’ social media team.

Saints All Pro Carries Falcons Trophy

When Demario Davis took to the podium those in attendance noticed the linebacker was carrying something familiar to anyone who regularly attends the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Davis, an All Pro in 2019, was carrying one of the flags handed to fans seated in the stands, and the Saints’ Twitter account loved the not-so subtle signpost:

While Davis said nothing during his interview that directly mocked the Falcons, the visual motif was clear. The Saints claimed ownership over the Falcons after this comeback win, even paraphrasing the team’s usual rallying call, “Rise Up!”

More social media activity saw the Saints double down on the trolling, even going as far as claiming the MBS as “Home Away From Home” by citing recent wins in Falcons territory:

When the Visitor becomes the landlord. pic.twitter.com/LL514AGduO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022

Of all of those defeats, Sunday’s setback is likely to sting the most. Especially given how much the Falcons were dominating into the fourth quarter.

The hosts had out-gained the visitors 230 yards to 104 in the first half, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That disparity didn’t prevent the Saints from making a piece of franchise history at the Falcons’ expense.

As John DeShazier of the team’s official site pointed out, rallying from 16 down was the Saints’ biggest fourth-quarter comeback. In the process, they evened the series between the two teams at 53 wins apiece.

Naturally, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was frustrated by his team’s latest collapse. Smith snapped at reporters after the game, per Kelly Price of Fox 5 Sports, telling them: “You’ll continue to write our obituary.”

"You'll continue to write our obituary. Who cares? We have 16 games." Arthur Smith vows the #Falcons will "learn from this" loss. pic.twitter.com/az9VgAArVt — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) September 11, 2022

Smith’s frustrations were added to when another member of the Saints’ defense saw the funny side of Sunday’s late reversal.

Familiar Falcons Rival Answers Smith

Falcons fans have grown tired of Cameron Jordan tormenting their team and talking up his performances. The seven-time Pro-Bowl defensive end was a familiar thorn in the side of Falcons franchise passing leader Matt Ryan, and Jordan has collected 23 of his 107 career sacks in games against Atlanta, according to StatMuse.

It’s understandable Smith might wish Jordan was doing something else rather than still lining up against his team on Sundays. Smith made as much clear when he said he was “kinda hoping that he (Jordan) was going to go ahead and join you guys in the media,” per Maria Martin of 11Alive News.

Those comments were made before Week 1’s game, but Jordan only felt comfortable answering back once that game was in the bag for the Saints. The 33-year-old assured Smith he’s still enjoying his playing days, particularly when they end up like the latest meeting between the Falcons and Saints:

I love this game too much still!! https://t.co/x3eiDaaqaJ pic.twitter.com/aCbfpvCzjw — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 12, 2022

Ultimately, the Falcons have to take this kind of trolling, however good-natured, on their collective chin. That’s all any team can do after wasting a game from a winning position.

Of course, throwing away a W is always painful and never more so than when it happens against a bitter rival. Yet, Smith and his players will know there were still some positives to take from Week 1.

Those positives include 201 rushing yards and four sacks. The revitalised ground game and pass rush will both need to stay strong if the Falcons are going to rebound against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.