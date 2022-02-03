Georgia Bulldog Star Worked Out With Falcons’ Grady Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to build their pass rush that racked up 18 sacks last season and they may not have to look too far.

Georgia Bulldog star defender, Devonte Wyatt, is a Georgia native and a Falcons fan.

He made that clear to a Pittsburgh Steelers writer at the Reese’s Senior Bowl when he was asked who his favorite NFL team is.

“Steelers? I’m a Falcons fan,” Wyatt said via UGA reporter Anthony Dasher.

Devonte Wyatt made no bones about who his favorite NFL team is, telling a Pittsburgh writer “Steelers? I’m a Falcons fan.” Wyatt also said in the past he’s worked out with Grady Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/w33NY03LLG — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) February 2, 2022

He also informed the media that he has worked out with Falcons’ own star Grady Jarrett.

Wyatt’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’2 3/4″

Weight: 307 pounds

Wingspan: 78″

Length: 33″

Hand: 9 7/8″

Wyatt didn’t become a breakout player until his final year at Georgia where he accumulated 31 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble through 10 games.

Pro Football Network shared their scouting report overview of the UGA product:

Wyatt can strive for greater consistency as a pass rusher, but a lot of the hallmarks of a strong interior defender are there. He is explosive, tenacious, powerful, and well-balanced. He can get low, keep his balance, and flex to absorb power. And on top of all that, he has the lateral agility to manipulate leverage and keep blockers on their toes. Better hand usage will allow Wyatt to further channel his physical traits. But already, he brings a lot of the desired qualities in a three-down defensive tackle. The Georgia product can hold down his gap in run defense with his strong base and natural leverage. And with his burst, agility, and force as a pass rusher, he can be a disruptor from multiple alignments. Wyatt’s lack of elite length may dilute his upside somewhat, but he isn’t a liability there. His arms are long enough to give him baseline utility, and he has a great profile outside of that. Wyatt is a great Day 2 option, with visible starting talent and scheme versatility.

Wyatt doesn’t get the kind of buzz that his teammates, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean or Travon Walker get which pushes him back as an early second-rounder in the upcoming draft.

Wyatt Is Winning at the Senior Bowl

Not only is Wyatt big in size, but his explosiveness and speed are hard to compete with.

And thanks to those two traits, his draft stock is quickly rising as scouts get a closer look at him during Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama.

“How about Devonte Wyatt from the University of Georgia,” NFL draft analyst Charles Davis said when asked who has stood out most to him from the American team.

“The big defensive tackle won all of his one on ones, and then even in team periods, he had a major impact.”

OUTSTANDING win by Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt pic.twitter.com/YuofIN9Rgs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2022

We’ll be able to see more from Wyatt when the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off Saturday, February 5.

