Dolphins Interviewing Falcons’ QB Coach for OC Job

The Miami Dolphins are getting their staff together under new head coach Mike McDaniel and Falcons’ QB coach Charles London could be a part of it.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, London will interview to be the Dolphins’ next offensive coordinator.

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview for Miami's offensive coordinator position, according to a source. Mike McDaniel was jumped named Dolphins head coach. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 8, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

London’s Past and Present

London, 46, played college ball at Duke University. A few years afterward he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Duke Devils. He spent two years as a GA before being promoted to the running backs coach in 2006.

London made his way to the NFL a year later in 2007 when he was hired by the Chicago Bears as an offensive quality control coach. After three seasons in Chicago, London was fired but immediately joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout.

After a year in Philly, London was hired as the Tennessee Titans offensive quality control coach for one season where he coached with Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith.

In 2012, London went back to coaching at the collegiate level under Bill O’Brien at Penn State and worked with the running backs until 2013. When O’Brien was hired by the Texans in 2014, London joined his staff in Houston.

London left the Texans in 2018 and rejoined the Bears squad as the running backs coach until Matt Nagy. He played a key role in developing players such as David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard.

As a first-year QB coach, London spent this past season working with Matt Ryan, backup Josh Rosen and rookie QB Feleipe Franks. He also was partially responsible for running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s success on the field.

Dolphins Surprisingly Move on From Flores

It was a shock to many when the Dolphins announced they were moving on from head coach Brian Flores on Monday, January 10.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in the team’s official statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

He joined the Dolphins in 2019, during a time of need. Flores won just five games in his first year, but then produced back-to-back winning seasons after that. He ended the 2021 season with a 9-8 record but missed the playoffs for the third straight year. In his three years as head coach, Flores produced an overall 24-25 record. Hopefully, he will likely find his way back in another NFL coaching role in 2022.

READ NEXT: