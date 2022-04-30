Falcons Draft ‘Most NFL-Ready’ QB

The Atlanta Falcons may or may not have just added their future franchise quarterback to their roster after selecting Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The moment QB Desmond Ridder became a Falcon. 📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/l46xSav6lR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022

PFF Calls Ridder ‘Most-NFL Ready’

In a mock draft released by Pro Football Focus on April 4, PFF had initially pegged the Falcons to select the first quarterback in the draft, taking Cincinnati Bearcats’ Desmond Ridder at No. 8 overall.

Instead, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the first QB to go off of the draft board at No. 23 overall to the Steelers, making Ridder the second to go.

Nonetheless, PFF had singled out Desmond in their mock by calling him the most “NFL-ready” QB in the 2022 class:

Arthur Smith’s offense is a dream fit for Ridder, the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class. The Cincinnati product displayed high-level processing and flawlessly executed the Bearcats’ pure passing concepts this past season. He got through his progressions, consistently finding the right receiver, and had nine games without a turnover-worthy play this past season — the best mark in the FBS. Ridder also ranked third among the top seven quarterback prospects in accurate-pass percentage on throws beyond the line of scrimmage. So, while it may not be perfect, his accuracy is not a liability. Ridder has risen up NFL boards into the first-round conversation after lighting up the Senior Bowl and combine, and he’s my top prospect at the position.

But PFF isn’t the only one who believes Ridder is the readiest QB to start at the next level, Ridder––himself––believes it too.

“I played five years, so I have the most experience,” Ridder said at the NFL Combine last month. “I’ve played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically.”

As a four-year starter for the Bearcats, Ridder tossed for a total of 10,239 yards with 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 50 career games.

Macrus Mariota Is O.K. With Atlanta Drafting a QB

The Falcons, who lost Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in March but did not come out and name him their starting quarterback for 2022.

This led to even more speculation that the Falcons would end up drafting a quarterback––but if they did, Mariota would understand.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota told Falcons’ top insider Steve Wyche. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Mariota spent the last two years as a backup quarterback where he appeared in 11 games, 10 of them coming last season. He went 18-of-30 passing (60%) for 230 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also added 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Whether he’s a backup or starter, Mariota just wants a permanent home in Atlanta.

“If things work out, hopefully, I’ll be here for the next few years,” Mariota said.

The two will likely spend the offseason competing for the starting job and don’t be surprised if the rookie beats out the vet.

