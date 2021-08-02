Falcons DT Marlon Davidson: ‘I’m Coming This Year, Man’

Injuries and a negative mindset derailed Marlon Davidson‘s 2020 rookie season, but he’s ready to prove himself in year two.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle recently sat down with team reporter Scott Bair where he opened up about his struggles and what to expect from him this season.

“I get up, I pray and I look at the man in the mirror,” Davidson told Bair. “That’s my biggest thing. I know that my greatest battle is me. I look in the mirror and I tell myself that I’m going to go get it. I’m going to be better than the person I was yesterday.”

As an Auburn product who had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss during his senior year, Davidson finished last season with eight tackles over eight games, with no quarterback pressures while playing just 132 defensive snaps.

Davidson Makes a Promise for 2021

2020 was different than any other season after the coronavirus took over and cancelled the NFL preseason. Aside from that, a lot of the workouts and meetings were held virtually leaving the rookies’ transition to the NFL harder to navigate.

“You have to think about this: I played defensive end my last year in college,” Davidson said. “I had to learn something totally different when I came here. I had to change myself. I had to change everything about me to be the person for the scheme and for my team. That was difficult for me, especially with the injury. And I had COVID. I had to bounce around a lot. I had mental things with me.

“I went through some mental stuff getting my mind prepared, and it took a toll. But that was last year. Last year’s gone. This is 2021. It’s going to be a better year. That’s a promise.”

Davidson also noticed that he was starstruck by the NFL, but that feeling is behind him now that he’s learned NFL stands for, “not for long.”

Grady Jarrett on Davidson: “He’s a Fireball”

One person who can testify that Davidson has been working his booty off is Atlanta’s star defensive tackle, Grady Jarrett.

“He’s a fireball on that defensive line, bringing the energy,” fellow Falcons defensive lineman Jarrett said. “I love playing with him. I can’t wait to see him get that full season under him. He had a rough run with injuries and other things. I’m excited for him. I’m expecting a big year from Marlon.”

Despite finishing with a 4-12 record last season, Jarrett managed to notch his second straight Pro Bowl invite finishing with 52 combined tackles, four sacks and 30 QB pressures. If he can help get Davidson back on track to being himself, then the Falcons defense could be dangerous.

“I just have to display it. That’s it,” Davidson said. “Turn on any type of tape. You’ll see me coming. I’m coming this year, man. I gotta get one back from last year. I have to prove it to myself, to all these Atlanta fans. I have to prove it to my family that I’m still that guy. I feel like I am. … I can’t wait to show what I can do.”