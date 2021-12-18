Falcons Elevate 2 Defenders Ahead of 49ers Contest

The Atlanta Falcons officially placed starting safety Erik Harris on injured reserve ahead of Week 15’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

In a corresponding move, the team activated inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and free safety Shawn Williams from the practice squad.

We have made the following transactions: – Placed Erik Harris on IR.

– Activated Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

– Activated Shawn Williams from the practice squad as a COVID-19 elevation. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Harris Underwent Successful Season-Ending Surgery

After racking up 64 tackles and 8 passes defended through 13 games this season, Harris was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his pectoral, which was a success.

Help us wish @e_harris_31 a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LIBZjMiHEa — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2021

It looks like the Falcons will turn to second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins, rookie Richie Grant and Williams to step into the vacant role alongside strong safety Duron Harman.

“It’s going to be tough, obviously, with his veteran leadership, his play, his personality, just everything that Eric brought to the table,” Harmon said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It won’t just be one guy that replaces what he does. It’s going to be multiple guys, but we have full faith in Jaylinn, Richie (Grant) and Shawn (Williams) to go out there do their job at a high level and just not have this defense miss a beat.”

Hawkins, who will get the most reps, has played in five games this season (2 starts), tallying 16 tackles (8 solo), 2 interceptions and 3 passes defended.

“The guys are just going to have to step up,” Atlanta’s defensive coordinator Dean Pees told AJC. “Hawk will step up. He was rotating a lot in there anyhow. Duron has been going almost the whole time. We’ve got Shawn Williams now. He’s going to have to step up.”

As for Grant, he’s going to be stuck with nickel duty.

“It’s hard to get him a lot of reps at safety, when you are trying to get him a lot of reps at nickel,” Pees said. “He is still a safety, but he’s really primarily the nickel first.”

Falcons Updated Week 15 Depth Chart

Below is the Falcons’ updated Week 15 depth chart against the Niners with the additions of Etheridge and Williams.

The Falcons also signed two defenders this week, inside linebacker Rashad Smith and cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad. We could also see them elevated by Sunday to help out on special teams.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE/FB: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

READ NEXT: