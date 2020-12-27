ESPN Analysts Predict Falcons Next Head Coach

The Falcons may not have a lot to look forward to when it comes to playoffs, but they have some even bigger changes coming for them. Within the next few weeks, we will find out who will be the Atlanta Falcons head coach.

While there are plenty of coaching candidates to consider, ESPN analysts Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano gave their final thoughts on who will take over the role.

“Lots of ways the Falcons can go, but let’s give them the candidate with the most experience establishing and maintaining a consistent culture. [Marvin] Lewis with a team that does run as “quirky” as the Bengals do. I think he’s a strong choice.”

Marvin Lewis isn’t the young and hip coach that fans might be wanting but he definitely has plenty of experience under his belt.

Marvin Lewis’s Resume

Lewis hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2018 when he was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. He led Cincy for almost a decade and over that span he accumulated a .518 winning percentage and led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances. Although, what sticks out like a sore thumb is his 0-7 record in the playoffs.

What makes up for it is his college stint. Lewis joined the Arizona State staff in 2019 as a special advisor to head coach Herm Edwards which makes sense since the two are longtime pals.

A year later, Lewis was named co-defensive coordinator for the Sun Devils.

COVID-19 plagued the college football season, but the Sun Devils found success in the four games they played. ASU’s defense gave up an average of just 23.25 points per game during challenging times.

Lewis’s decade in the NFL mixed with his college coaching experience makes for a solid case for the Falcons to run with.

Falcons Are Also Eyeing A Package Deal

With the Falcons needing a new GM as well, they are also reportedly interested in a package deal. The package would bring former NFL GM John Dorsey in the general manager role and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as head coach.

Dorsey served as GM for the Kansas City Chiefs before moving onto the Browns. Bieniemy and Dorsey met in Kansas City

While in KC, Dorsey signed Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt. He was responsible for bringing Hunt to Cleveland and drafted several other players who helped lead the Browns to the playoffs.

When Dorsey left for Cleveland, Bieniemy stayed. The 51-year-old will have served alongside Reid and the KC Chiefs for eight seasons. In that span, Bienemy has led a stingy backfield that has featured running back stars like Jamaal Charles.

And you can’t leave out the fact that most recently, Bieniemy has served as the offensive coordinator for a Super Bowl contender/champion

Hopefully, the Falcons will have their decision soon and it’s one that will re-build the franchise in the right direction.

