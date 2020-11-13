Ex-Falcons Takk McKinley Claimed By the Same Team He Trolled

Takkarist McKinley finally got what he’s been wanting and is headed out of Atlanta onward to Cincy.

The defensive end and former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons was claimed by the Bengals via waivers on Wednesday. McKinley was waived by the Falcons earlier this week after spending three and a half seasons with the team.

But, Cincinnati wasn’t the only team interested as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, the Browns, Raiders, and 49ers also put in claims. It’s odd that tthe Dallas Cowboys didn’t.

Bengals Players Celebrated

The Bengals are not shying away from continueing to add to coach Zac Taylor’s team.

Though, Takk isn’t the best in the league he’s made quite a name for himsefl from earlier seasons so Cincy knows what could come from him.

While he and the Falcons didn’t get along so well, the Bengals are excited to have him on board.

Gotta be a good feeling when one of the best in the business is excited to be your teammate. Bengals star running back commented on the Bengals’ official announcement with plenty of excitement.

Hell Yeah Let’s Get it TakK! Yay Area🤟🏽 https://t.co/VbnMXCGGGs — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) November 11, 2020

Newcomer Mikey Daniels chimed in the claim as well.

In two weeks we get Spain and now Takk????? The AFC North is a physical division and clearly @Bengals value tough, mean players. I love it here 😁😁😁 #WhoDey https://t.co/7tUl8brMqt — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) November 11, 2020

But, the best part is, Takk who loves to tweet so much has old tweets roasting the Bengals.

Bengals so trash 🚮 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 17, 2015

It’s honestly so funny, you almost have to respect it.

It gets worse lol pic.twitter.com/DuWhQqV73h — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) November 11, 2020

Well, to be far the Bengals weren’t that good so it’s not like he’s lying. But, it’ll be interesting to see if some teammates and fans hold these tweets against him for however long he lasts in Cincy.

Takk Wanted to Leave Atlanta

Ahead of November’s trade deadline, trade rumors were swirling around Takk. The Falcons even reportedly had offers to trade him but didn’t jump at any.

We found this out before the deadline…from Takk himself.

“The Atlanta Falcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers,” Takk tweeted.

He kept on with more tweets, calling the Falcons clowns for not trading him when they were offered a second-round draft pick in return last year. He also told us that Atlanta turned down a fifth and sixth-round pick in exchange for him this year.

Coach Raheem Morris thought about suspending him for his actions but decided to fine him instead. Then just a few days later, they let him go.

You have to respect Atlanta for giving him what he wanted at least or maybe they were trying to save themselves from Takk tweeting out more confidential news.

Thank you @AtlantaFalcons for the opportunity to realize a life long dream/goal. And thank you to the fans and the city of Atlanta… — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 11, 2020

Takk Has Work to Do

McKinley has been nursing a groin injury since Week 2, which has kept him out from playing most of the season this year already. He’s been under the injury spell for two seasons now, losing his value.

In the four games Takk has played this fall, he recorded just eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, and seven hits on the quarterback. In four season, McKinley started 25 games for the Falcons while in Atlanta. He leaves the Brotherhood behind having recorded 79 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 17.5 sacks and 45 hits on the quarterback.

While he’s recently been a bust due to injuries, he’s capable of a lot more when he is 100% healthy. He even lost over 40 pounds in the offseason to “move faster.”

Let’s hope the Bengals can get some use out of him before he heads to free agency.

