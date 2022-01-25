Falcons Advised to Sign ‘Quality Wideout’ in NFL Free Agency

Acquiring a wide receiver will be near the top of the Atlanta Falcons’ list of priorities this offseason. It’s inevitable given the ongoing uncertainty regarding Calvin Ridley, as well as the team’s leading wideout for 2021 being a pending free agent.

Ridley is a dynamic playmaker, but his future is shrouded in mystery after he took time away from football for his mental wellbeing. The 27-year-old also continues to be linked to a trade, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It’ll be tough to solve the problem in free agency, given the Falcons’ paucity of space under the salary cap. Yet, one Falcons writer believes general manager Terry Fontenot should sign one Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher who “won’t break the bank.”

Steelers’ WR Deemed a Good Fit for Falcons

USA Today Sports Falcons Wire writer Matt Urben has identified JuJu Smith-Schuster as a player the Falcons ought to pursue in the veteran market. Urben thinks the Falcons needn’t be worried about the veteran’s recent struggles with injuries and production.

Those problems can be easily explained, according to Urben: “The 25-year-old set the NFL on fire during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, however, his production has gone way down in recent years due to injuries and an offense that’s gotten considerably less explosive. Calvin Ridley, who played in just five games (non-football injury list), is one of two Falcons receivers under contract for 2022. Smith-Schuster is a quality wideout that won’t break the bank and still has a ton of upside.”

The decline in Smith-Schuster’s production can be linked to his lack of playing time in recent seasons. He started just five games in 2021, catching just 15 passes for 129 yards during the regular season.

A shoulder problem that ultimately required surgery kept Smith-Schuster on the shelf, but he returned when the Steelers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard playoffs:

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

His return didn’t quite go to plan, as Smith-Schuster caught five of eight targets for 26 yards in a 42-21 defeat. Despite the defeat, Smith-Schuster thanked Steelers fans and reiterated a desire to stay with the team, specifically, to remain in “Pittsburgh for life.”

Thank you for all the love and support this season, Steelers Nation!🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q23fhfHk35 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 17, 2022

Things may not be so clear-cut, though. Not when the Steelers are undergoing a transition at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger called time on his career.

It’s also true Smith-Schuster’s dwindling numbers are tied to his style of play and a change in his influence among the Steelers’ receiving corps.

Smith-Schuster Not the Big-Play Threat Falcons Have Missed

Not having Ridley robbed the Falcons of their big-play threat in the passing game, but not as much as trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Those things left Russell Gage to try and pick up the slack.

While he did an admirable job late in the season, Gage is an unrestricted free agent. Keeping him is an option, but re-upping any veterans will be tough for a franchise currently $4,557,345 above the cap, per Spotrac.com.

If the Falcons do find some spending money for free agency, Smith-Schuster may not be the best reason to splash the cash. He’s a tough and intelligent receiver who works the middle of the field well.

Those qualities were obvious when he made 111 receptions in 2018. He averaged 12.8 yards per catch that season, but the numbers were down two years later, when Smith-Schuster made 97 catches and averaged 8.6 yards per reception.

Along the way, Smith-Schuster has established a niche as an intermediate target. The Steelers have turned to others, including Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and James Washington for longer gains.

Numbers from PFF Fantasy Football show how well record-breaking tight end Kyle Pitts has handled that responsibility for the Falcons:

Most yards per catch this season (TEs) 💥 Kyle Pitts – 15.1 pic.twitter.com/M209LlXSl2 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 22, 2022

Smith-Schuster would be an excellent complementary piece alongside Pitts, but quarterback Matt Ryan still needs a wideout who can stretch the field. The Falcons may want to acquire a more vertical wide receiver if they’re going to make a major move in free agency.