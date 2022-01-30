Falcons ‘Make Amends’ by Selecting Record-Setting QB in Mock Draft

Matt Ryan is still the face of the franchise for the Atlanta Falcons, but that’s no reason not to plan for the future. General manager Terry Fontenot can accelerate the process of preparing for life after Ryan by selecting his heir apparent with the eighth pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

It’s a scenario endorsed in one recent mock draft. The popular site thinks the Falcons can make up for missing out on two first-round quarterbacks a year ago. All will be forgiven if Fontenot takes a record-setting passer off the board early.

Division I-A Record-Breaker Tabbed to Replace Ryan

The Falcons should zero in on Sam Howell on draft day, according to Walter Football’s Walter Cherepinsky. He believes Atlanta wanted a quarterback in the first round in 2021: “The Falcons may have drafted Trey Lance had he fallen to them at No. 4 in the 2021 NFL Draft. They could have selected Justin Fields, but passed on him. They can make amends for that with this pick.”

Cherepinsky also noted how Howell’s arm talent would be ample compensation for the Falcons missing out a year ago: “Sam Howell threw for 38 touchdowns in 2019, which was a Division I-A record for a freshman. He doesn’t have ideal size (6-1, 225), but there’s no doubting his throwing ability.”

Records became commonplace for Howell during his time with North Carolina. In addition to the division record Cherepinsky mentioned, Howell also set the following records for the Tar Heels, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports: “He finished his college career with 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns — both program records. He also holds the UNC records for total offense (11,292 yards) and total touchdowns (111), among other top marks in Tar Heel history.”

Those are numbers sure to attract the interest of several NFL teams. So will Howell’s mobility. He’s a legitimate threat as a runner, evidenced by his 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Howell knows how to make defenders miss as well as any dual-threat quarterback in recent memory, per PFF Draft:

Sam Howell is about to break rushing records set by Lamar Jackson & Lynn Bowden…@UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/0qI7hsi4S4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) November 8, 2021

Having this dynamic a runner under center would add a new dimension to the Falcons’ offense. Ryan has never been the most fleet of foot, preferring instead to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball from a secure base.

Howell’s rushing talents might be more suited to the schemes of Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone. Both have coached mobile QBs in the past.

Smith worked with Marcus Mariota for the Tennessee Titans, while Ragone helped make Mitchell Trubisky a Pro-Bowler for the Chicago Bears in 2018. They would have no trouble designing versatile gameplans to get the most out of Howell’s varied skill-set.

There are concerns about Howell, though, notably regarding his consistency. Those doubts are expressed here by former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN Insider, Mike Tannenbaum:

UNC QB Sam Howell scouting breakdown pic.twitter.com/90p4fxcxGx — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) January 26, 2022

There are ample reasons for the Falcons to select Howell and begin the post-Ryan era ahead of schedule. Yet, events elsewhere in the NFC South might make this a better time to maintain some continuity at football’s most important position.

Tom Brady’s Uncertain Future Could Strengthen Ryan’s Position

Nobody seems quite sure what decision Tom Brady is going to make about his future. There have been conflicting reports the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starter will retire.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday, January 29 Brady will definitely walk away. The report looked premature when Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times released an article revealing Brady called Bucs’ GM Jason Licht to say “he still wasn’t close to making a decision about his future.”

Brady’s decision could just be about timing, and Spotrac believes that timing may be fiscally motivated:

FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady’s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 29, 2022

If Brady were to walk away this offseason, the Falcons would own the most stable quarterback situation in the division. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein spelled out why:

NFC South quarterback situation as of now for 2022:

Atlanta: Matt Ryan Tampa Bay: Kyle Trask New Orleans: Taysom Hill/Ian Book Carolina: Sam Darnold A lot can happen between now and September, but…that's not a bad situation for the Falcons — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 29, 2022

There’s also the not-so small matter of Ryan’s hefty contract for 2022 and ’23. He’s in line to carry a cap number worth $48,662,500 this year and $43,612,500 in 2023, according to OverTheCap.com.

This looks like entirely the wrong time for the Falcons to reset their options at quarterback, regardless of Howell’s obvious raw talent. He’s a natural playmaker who could sit for a year or two behind Ryan, before redefining the Falcons’ offense.

Yet, with so many other holes on the roster to fill, Fontenot would find it tough to justify using a top-10 pick on a backup.