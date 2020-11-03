Falcons DE Takk McKinley Addresses Trade Rumors Via Twitter

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly have been picking up phone calls on offers for defensive end Takk McKinley.

However, the Falcons obviously didn’t reach a deal they liked and a trade will not be happening, per Takk himself.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

McKinley was one of few Falcons who made sense for the team to trade considering his contract is ending soon and he’s barely been able to suit up due to recurring injuries.

McKinley Still Has A Lot to Prove

McKinley was known as a competitor across the league before injuries took over. The UCLA product was selected in the first round with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He had some shoulder issues that continued when he entered the NFL keeping him from turning into the pass rusher Atlanta expected.

Over the past three seasons, McKinley played in 49 games with 26 starts. He has recorded 17.5 sacks, including a high of 7.0 in 2018. Last season, McKinley tried to play through his shoulder injury and finished with 3.5 sacks, before having to step off the field and get surgery. That marked his third shoulder injury.

It’s sad that he keeps getting hurt because after dealing with several injuries, McKinley set new goals for this season.

McKinley Straying Away From Popeyes

The 25-year-old worked extra hard this offseason and even dropped his weigh from 270 to 238 pounds.

His secret was more than just simply hitting the gym or running at the track every day, it was also what he put into his body.

“Obviously, with more money, you get to go out to these fancy restaurants, better food, whatever, whatever,” McKinley told ESPN back in August. “Diet was a huge part. I’ve been using this meal plan they call nutrition solution. To this day, I’m still using it. This offseason to maintain that weight. So yeah, there’s no reason to work out if you’re still eating McDonald’s and Popeyes. … Diet has been huge for me and I’m sticking to it.”

Figuring that he was bak to the best shape he’ been in a while, he was ready to go for the 2020 season.

“I still believe in myself. My coaches believe in me. My teammates believe in me. My family believes in me and I believe in myself. At the end of the day, I know what I can do,” Takk said.

Takk Has Potential to Be Great

Takk has a lot of potential and he’s well aware.

He’s been a solid player each time he steps on the field and has looked good this season before getting hurt. However, he has only played 85 snaps (16% of Atlanta’s total) in four games so far in 2020. In those four games, he’s managed a sack, 8 pressures, and 7 quarterback hits.

There are several contenders in need of some pass rushing help out there who could’ve used him. But with free agency coming up for Takk and a lot of questions regarding his health, his price tag could have dropped.

Takk sticking around Atlanta definitely isn’t a bad thing, as long as he can get back to feeling better.

