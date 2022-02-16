Falcons Dump 2021 Team Sack Leader a Year Early

Pass rush was a major issue for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The team logged a pitiful 18 sacks, lowest in the NFL.

An infusion of talent is needed this offseason, particularly on the edges of the front seven. Before bringing in new faces, the Falcons also need to ditch those pass-rushers who’ve failed to generate heat.

The process has already started in earnest after the Falcons dumped last season’s team sack leader on Wednesday, February 16. This outside linebacker consistently underperformed during two seasons in Atlanta, offering little return on the lucrative three-year contract he signed in 2020.

7.5 Sacks in 2 Seasons Wasn’t Enough

The Falcons parted ways with Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, per team reporter Tori McElhaney. She noted how Fowler struggled so much during his first year in Atlanta he took a pay cut before the 2021 season: “The Falcons lowered his cap hit from $18.5 million to $10.6 million with a $6 million base salary guaranteed which was lowered from the original $13 million base salary he was set to receive. His 2022 year was also considered a void year after everything was settled.”

The decision was taken after Fowler recorded a mere three sacks in 2020. It was hardly what the Falcons expected after handing him a three-year deal worth $45 million to leave the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith didn’t sign Fowler and soon tweaked his terms. He had the chance to recoup some money based on his sack totals, per McElhaney, but Fowler ultimately fell short of qualifying for even the smallest bonus.

The 27-year-old notched just 4.5 sacks. It was good enough to lead the team, but not sufficient for Fowler to make $1 million. He needed five sacks for that reward.

Coming up short was a common theme during Fowler’s disappointing two-year tenure. He was expected to lead the pass rush but was ultimately outplayed by a rookie last season, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic:

Fowler was signed after having 11.5 sacks for the Rams in 2019, but he had only 7.5 in two seasons with the Falcons. Rookie OLB Ade Ogundeji started 11 games in 2021 and by the end of the season was cutting into Fowler's snaps significantly. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 16, 2022

Kendall’s fellow Athletic writer Jeff Schultz felt like the deal was destined to fail. Schultz pointed out how Fowler’s 2019 numbers were inflated by the talent around him on the Rams’ defensive front:

A dreadful signing by the previous regime – made out of desperation for a pass-rusher. Fowler had 11.5 sacks in 2019 with Rams (playing with Aaron Donald). He had 7.5 total in 2 years with Falcons. Was guaranteed $23 million in a 3-year/$45 million contract that lasted 2. https://t.co/9UXXjPa3vv — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) February 16, 2022

Not many had sympathy for Fowler, but there’s no doubt injuries played a part in the player’s struggles. He started just six games last year due to a myriad of problems, including a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein felt Fowler wasn’t the same after spending five weeks on the shelf:

The Falcons releasing OLB Dante Fowler is not a surprise. 7.5 sacks over 2 yrs is not going to cut it for a No. 1 edge. Plus the reworking of his contract made 2022 numbers untenable. Fowler played well prior to his knee injury against the NYJ. Production dipped upon his return. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 16, 2022

Whatever the reason for Fowler’s issues, the Falcons are now ready to look for a new and more competent edge-rusher.

Falcons Have More Cap Room for Pass-Rusher Search

Releasing Fowler has reduced the amount the Falcons are over the salary cap. The figure is now $1,923,598, according to Spotrac.com.

There’s more room under the cap, but the Falcons are still on the hook for a tidy sum:

Dante Fowler, Jr. leaves behind $4.6M of dead cap the #Falcons for 2022. His release today makes him a “street free agent”, allowing him to sign with a new team immediately. https://t.co/OCh08S5BWJ — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 16, 2022

It means the draft remains the most likely place where Fontenot will find reinforcements able to get after quarterbacks. Fortunately, there are no shortage of options in this year’s class.

Two good fits have been identified by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus. He named Purdue’s George Karlaftis as a good choice with the eighth-overall pick, while Tyreke Smith of Ohio State represents great value for the Falcons in the later rounds.

Going the draft route for pass-rush help will help the Falcons avoid the kind of expensive mistake they made with Fowler.