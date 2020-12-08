Falcons Eyeing ESPN NFL Analyst for GM Position: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are on a hunt for their next general manager and they are reportedly rolling the dice on a very diverse group.

The latest candidate added to their list is ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz. But, don’t cross him off him your own list just yet. Riddick is a former Atlanta Falcons player and former personnel director for the Philadephia Eagles and Washington Football Team.

ESPN commentator and former Washington and Philadelphia pro personnel director Louis Riddick is among a list of candidates for Falcons' GM job, according to sources. Riddick, who played for the Falcons in 1992 and '96, has interviewed for other GM jobs in past. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 7, 2020

A Look at Riddick’s Past

Riddick played college football at Pittsburgh and selected by the 49ers in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

He also spent time with the WLAF’s Sacramento Surge, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, and XFL’s Orlando Rage.

Out of six seasons in the NFL, Louis spent two with the Falcons. He made his debut in 1992 where he appeared in 32 games, started five, and recording 99 tackles and two sacks.

After his playing career, Riddick became a pro scout for Washington in 2001 and four years later he was promoted to Director of Pro Personnel. He was then hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout in 2008 and was promoted to Director of Pro Personnel in 2010.

Riddick later joined ESPN as an analyst in 2013 and by 2020 he became an announcer for ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football.

Falcons Candidate List

Aside from Riddick, the Falcons have also been reportedly looking into four others including, former Texans GM Rick Smith, Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes, Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, and current Bears personnel man Champ Kelly

Reggie McKenzie is a former NFL player himself, who spent seven years serving as general manager of the Raiders. During his tenure, McKenzie made some quality draft picks such as Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, and Derek Carr. He is working with the Miami Dolphins as a senior personnel executive.

Rick Smith played college football at Purdue and later became the general manager of the Texans in 2006. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of football operations, salary cap management, and budgeting. Smith was eventually promoted to Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager where he oversaw all football-related operations and the player acquisition process.

Champ Kelly played professional ball for the Lexington Horseman from 2003 to 2006. He continued to serve as a coach and general manager of the Horseman in 2007. He made his way to the NFL in 2007 to scout for the Broncos. He currently serves as Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Bears.

Brad Holmes comes from a football family, has a bit of a different story than everyon else as he got a later start. He spent 15 years climbing the ladder to establish himself as a respected college scout. Now, he is Rams general manager and considered to be Les Snead’s most trusted guy. His goal is to be a GM one day.

