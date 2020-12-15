Falcons Fans Asking to Bench Matt Ryan, Start Kurt Benkert

At 4-9 on the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes are officially out the door, and with it is any faith left in Matt Ryan at QB.

With nothing to play for anymore, Falcons fans are asking coach Raheem Morris to backup quarterback Kurt Benkert over Ryan this week.

We officially eliminated from the playoffs.. might as well start @KurtBenkert — BLM4LIFE(Jan 2nd) (@GoatedKing0102) December 14, 2020

Falcons should start @KurtBenkert this week — Keep It Flee (@DropThatMF) December 15, 2020

@AtlantaFalcons sit Matt Ryan and Julio and start @KurtBenkert for the last 3 games — zay 🎱 (@EightballZay) December 15, 2020

Unfortunately for the @AtlantaFalcons Matt Ryan and the fans… There’s been quite a few “It was just a poor throw(s)”…this season! Kurt Benkert should start the final 3 games of the season! — Darby (@piejones21) December 14, 2020

Time to See What Benkert Can Do

To be clear, Ryan most likely isn’t going anywhere for the next two seasons because of his complicated contract and the massive hit it would take on Atlanta’s salary cap.

Still, Atlanta needs to think about the future, and second-string QB Matt Schaub probably isn’t in it, but there is no reason third-stringer Benkert is going to go anywhere.

But, we won’t really know that until the Falcons can really see what the 2018 undrafted free agent can do.

What better time than now?

The Falcons are up against the Buccaneers this week then face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and then Tom Brady once more. Those would be tough matchups for a first start, but if rookie Jalen Hurts can upset the Saints, then Benkert might be able to surprise the Falcons.

Benkert Confident He Can Make Big Plays

No preseason likely hurt Benkert’s shot at seeing some playing time this season.

However, we caught a glimpse of him last fall and he looked promising in the preseason matchup against the Broncos where he outplayed Drew Lock. Then Benkert landed on injured reserve and had to get foot surgery.

“I know that I can make big plays, Benkert told Heavy.com I can make big plays with my feet, throwing it out of the pocket, but I just want to show consistency through everything and just that I can take care of the ball. I think that’ll do enough on its own.”

The Falcons elevated Benkert to the active roster once this season when they faced the Saints the first time, but he didn’t play since the Falcons were in a losing position.

Matt Ryan Fails Falcons Again

The Falcons were in a spot to beat the Chargers on Sunday, but Ryan had three costly interceptions, ultimately losing the game for Atlanta.

While Ryan has, overall, disappointed us this season, he is confident in his future in Atlanta and his ability to still perform at a higher level.

“I’ve got plenty left in the tank,” Ryan said following the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers. “I just got to play better, and unfortunately stuff like this happens sometimes in professional sports, and you just kind of grind through it and you gotta find a way to be better. And I’m committed to that and I certainly think I’ll play better next week.”

Well, next week might not come for Ryan as fans are asking Benkert to step in, and at this point, there is absolutely nothing to lose.

