Falcons Fill Takk McKinley’s Spot With Ex-Vikings LB

The Falcons waived defensive end, Takk McKinley, on Monday, but filed his spot on the roster Tuesday by signing Edmond Robinson from the practice squad.

Week by week the Falcons have made it a priority to protect Robinson or call him up to play when they needed him.

We have signed Edmond Robinson to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/zcib9vAKk9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 10, 2020

Robinson’s NFL Resume

Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 7th round during the 2015 NFL Draft. He also played spent some time with the Jets and Cardinals. Before heading to the XFL, Robinson played a total of 22 NFL games from 2015 to 2017. He spent most of his snaps on special teams.

His XFL career was short this year due to COVID, but he still made racked up some notable stats. In five outings, Robinson recorded 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits.

In the offseason, the Falcons were in dire need of a reliable pass rusher to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void and they thought that Robinson could have been the answer they’ve been looking for. However, he didn’t outperform the others well enough to make his way up the depth chart for the 53-man roster. But, it looks like his hard work has paid off now.

So far this season, Robinson has played 5% of the defensive snaps, and 27% of the special teams snaps. He has posted seven tackles and a quarterback hit. It’s unclear what will happen to his snaps now that he’s on the active roster. His special teams value and the fact that he posted some good work as a pass rusher in the XFL might mean the Falcons work him in a lot more.

Falcons Waive Takk

Following some unnecessary tweets, the Falcons ended up waiving Takk.

But, that’s not the only reason. McKinley has been nursing a groin injury since Week 2, which has kept him out from playing most of the season this year already. He’s been under the injury spell for two seasons now.

In the four games McKinley has played this fall, he recorded just eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, and seven hits on the quarterback. McKinley started 25 games for the Falcons in his four seasons in Atlanta. He will finish having recorded 79 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 17.5 sacks and 45 hits on the quarterback.

Takk’s Tweets

Ahead of November’s trade deadline, trade rumors were swirling around Takk. The Falcons reportedly had offers to trade him but didn’t jump at any.

We found this out before the deadline…from McKinley himself.

“The Atlanta Falcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers,” Takk tweeted.

He kept on with more tweets, calling the Falcons clowns (in emojis) for not trading him for a second-round draft pick they were offered last year. And we also found out Atlanta turned down a fifth and sixth-round pick in exchange for him this year.

Coach Raheem Morris thought about suspending him for his actions but decided to fine him instead.

