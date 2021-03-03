Falcons GM Reveals What He Wants in Future QB

Over the past few offseasons, we have said the Falcons have their work cut out for them, but we really mean it this year. Between COVID-19 cutting the Falcons salary cap even more and over 50% of a roster to fill, Falcons’ new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith face a tough test their first year in Atlanta.

Where the attention lies, however, is the Falcons’ No. 4 pick in the draft this year and the quarterback position. Fontenot made it clear a few days ago that the Falcons will be adding at least two more signal-callers QBs offseason but he couldn’t really specify if that would be from the draft or free agency.

This week, we heard some more from Fontenot and what his ideal quarterback is:

“I think it starts off at every position the same way,” Fontenot said via the Atlanta Falcons website. “It always starts off with the make-up of the individuals. We are going to assess the personal character and the football character. Arthur (Smith) has said it a number of times; you want a smart, tough, competitive, football team. When we are talking about situational awareness and you are talking about critical times at the end of games, the end of halves. So, he wants smart, tough, competitive football players. I think that goes … that’s at every position. Now, obviously the quarterback position is different than some of them, so you’ve really have to spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks and make sure you really assess the mental part of it. So that you can assess them as processors (of football information). But I would say at every position we are looking for that same make up.”

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

So, who could the Falcons target this offseason and in the draft?

Free Agency QB’s the Falcons Could Target

There’s no doubt the Falcons will look to add a veteran signal-caller.

Alex Smith, Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld, Mike Glennon, and Geno Smith are just a few among many signal-callers who are set to become free agents when the new league year beings on March 17.

Smith is the most recent to be announced as a free agent and one that could fit well in Atlanta’s scheme and in the locker room.

Newton is another big name on the list after his time in New England didn’t work out. Cam loves Atlanta and he worked out with some of the Falcons’ players last off-season so I’m sure he wouldn’t mind putting his rivalry past as a Panther behind him. But what it’s really going to come down to is if Newton can accept being a backup quarterback, which that’s why Atlanta would sign him if they were to go after him.

Dalton is cheap, but definitely not worth it. And Fitzpatrick would make a solid backup, but he’s one that could cost the Falcons too much money and they’re already in a big enough hole.

Rookie QB’s for Falcons to Look At

The top five rookie signal-callers in this year’s draft are as follows: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones.

Obviously, the Falcons won’t be getting Lawrence unless a crazy trade happens. But, it won’t

Fields and Wilson have been the top two that several mock drafts have linked the Falcons to. Lance has been thrown in there too.

I think it’s really going to come down to who the team in front of the Falcons pick. Fields and Wilson are almost a coin flip and either would succeed under QB whisperer, Arthur Smith.

Lance is an interesting one, but after not playing a season in 2020 due to the pandemic, I’m not sure the Falcons will go for him. Mac Jones isn’t versatile enough which is probably why he’s rarely been linked to the Falcons. He’s good, yes, but it’s easy to look good with weapons to give the ball to.

The Falcons haven’t picked a top 5 quarterback since Matt Ryan at No. 3 in 2008, so over a decade later and plenty of top talent to choose from could be when they do it again.

READ NEXT: NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Skip QB, Pick Beast Edge Instead