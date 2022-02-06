Falcons ‘Very High’ on RB Who Starred at Senior Bowl

Running back should be a position of strength for the Atlanta Falcons. At least in theory. The Falcons have a versatile weapon in Cordarrelle Patterson and a veteran, Mike Davis, who is determined to prove himself after a rough first season in Atlanta, along with a useful rotation back, Qadree Ollison.

There’s a problem, though. Patterson and Ollison are both free agents, while Davis failed to meet expectations after arriving from the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Limited space under the salary cap means the Falcons likely need to look to the 2022 NFL draft for help. Fortunately, one standout running back at this year’s senior bowl has already grabbed Atlanta’s attention.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Falcons Among Teams Keen on Senior Bowl RB

A queue of interested suitors is forming for Florida running back Dameon Pierce, according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: “Sources say the Atlanta Falcons are very high on Pierce. I have also heard and seen that the Lions, Bills and Packers are all showing a lot of interest in Pierce.”

Campbell also noted how “Pierce has interviewed extremely well with teams. He has a great team-first attitude and is smart, respectful and motivated.”

In other words, Pierce is the kind of player Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith want to build around. The right attitude is one thing, but talent is still the key.

Pierce isn’t short of the latter, something he’s routinely showcased during the week spent in Mobile, Alabama. NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread captured footage of Pierce’s cutting ability and play speed on this particular carry:

Runs like this have been common for Pierce at the Senior Bowl. He’s also earned rave reviews for his power and penchant for breaking tackles, with ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid among his admirers:

You can feel how hard Dameon Pierce runs. Forces defenders to tackle him. Classic case of a prospect that will be a better pro than college player. Underutilized at Florida and was the best pass protecting RB all week at the Senior Bowl. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 5, 2022

Pierce didn’t get many opportunities to break games open during his final season at Florida. He carried the ball just 100 times for head coach Dan Mullen, but Pierce still averaged 5.7 yards per carry and rushed for 13 touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

One benefit of a lighter rushing load in Mullen’s offense was the opportunity for Pierce to refine other areas of his game. He caught 19 passes for 216 yards, both career-highs for receiving.

Aside from developing as a pass-catcher, Pierce also gained invaluable experience as a blocker. He showed off his burgeoning pass-protection skills with this notable block in Alabama, captured by Sam Russo and relayed by Paige Dimakos of The Draft Network:

Pierce has the kind of complete game any team will covet at the running back position. He represents great value for the Falcons, who can solve some of the doubts among their rotation by selecting the Gators’ star.

Pierce Would Provide Insurance

Keeping Patterson won’t be easy, even though the player himself wants to stay put. The problem is Patterson has played his way into a bigger contract after leading the Falcons in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Now the dual-threat wide receiver and kick returner has proved himself as an every down back, Patterson can expect to draw plenty of interest in free agency. The Falcons can’t be drawn into a bidding war when they’re $6,611,883 over the cap.

If Patterson leaves, the focus will shift to Davis, who wilted under the spotlight in 2021. He was expected to be Atlanta’s workhorse, but Davis averaged a mere 3.6 yards per carry.

The player himself expressed his disappointment with some choice language once the regular season ended:

When I say this shit hurt . It really hurt. All I wanted to do was put on for my family and city and had the worst year of my life. My teammates it hurt man cause I let y’all down. I messed up too much this year . I own up to everything pic.twitter.com/N4bjHmYTzP — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 10, 2022

Davis has to back up his words with significant improvement next season. His job will be easier if there’s credible support in the rotation.

If it’s not Patterson, then Pierce would be a good fit as a raw talent who hasn’t touched his ceiling yet.