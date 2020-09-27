Falcons Inactives: Julio Jones Headlines 5 Starters Ruled Out vs. Bears

The Falcons will face the Chicago Bears at 1 PM today without their star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones is among the seven other players listed as inactive which also includes five starters; safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Foye Oluokun, right tackle Kaleb McGary, and defensive end Takk McKinley.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta today:

The Falcons will need to beat the Bears to avoid a 0-3 start to the season and for Dan Quinn to keep his job. This could be a tough matchup without some of their talented players.

