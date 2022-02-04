Falcons Met With Senior Bowl QB Who Admires Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has one intriguing admirer at the 2022 Senior Bowl. A quarterback who is generating plenty of buzz ahead of this year’s NFL draft.

This same quarterback met with the Atlanta Falcons in Mobile, Alabama. Like every team in attendance at the Senior Bowl, the Falcons are performing due diligence on all the participants.

Yet, a meeting with this dual-threat signal-caller is interesting, and not just because of his admiration for Ryan. This would-be NFL rookie could join the Falcons as the eighth-overall pick, according to one prominent draft analyst.

Liberty Star Talked With Falcons

One of the interviews the Falcons conducted was with Liberty’s Malik Willis, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Liberty QB Malik Willis and Georgia OG Jamaree Salyer have had their interviews with the #Falcons. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) February 2, 2022

Willis has been turning heads as a standout for the American Team. NFL.com draft analyst Chase Goodbread says the various onlookers from different NFL franchises who’ve kept close eyes on Willis have seen a “QB who combines a high-powered throwing arm with the bulk and athleticism of a running back.”

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson noted how “Willis has been up to the challenge” of proving himself the best QB in this class. The position group is considered thin this year, so it’s easy for a Senior Bowl participant like Willis to create excitement among pundits and scribes still trying to make sense of their rankings.

Naturally, reporters were eager to talk to Willis about the passers who have most influenced his game. The 22-year-old named three quarterbacks he admires, including Ryan, per Heavy.com’s Jonathan Adams:

Willis’ admiration for Ryan is telling because many are starting to believe the former is a natural successor for the Falcons’ veteran starter.

ESPN Draft Guru Backs Willis to Falcons

The Falcons are considered a natural landing spot for Atlanta native Willis by Fansided National NFL reporter Matt Verderame:

There are plenty of teams that could use Malik Willis, but the Falcons might be the perfect fit. Matt Ryan for another year, Willis is from Atlanta, Kyle Pitts (and maybe Calvin Ridley) and an offensive-minded HC with a patient, smart front office/owner — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 2, 2022

It makes sense since Ryan isn’t going to be leaving town any time in the near future. Not when the 36-year-old has two more years left to run on a lucrative contract. Ryan carries a cap hit worth $48,662,500 for 2022 and $43,612,500 for ’23, according to OverTheCap.com.

Ryan’s contract is prohibitive to an early exit, but that doesn’t mean the Falcons can’t start planning for life without him. Drafting his heir apparent and having that player sit a season or two before being ready to start would be smart future planning.

Willis would suit such a role because he’s still raw, despite his obvious athletic gifts. His mobility ought to appeal to Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone.

They have each worked well with dual-threat quarterbacks in the past. Smith developed Marcus Mariota for the Tennessee Titans, while Ragone helped Mitchell Trubisky guide the Chicago Bears to the playoffs in 2018.

Verderarme isn’t alone in thinking Willis would find the right fit with the Falcons. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. also thinks Willis being the eighth player taken makes sense:





The Falcons know a decision about their quarterback room is looming. Ryan is still capable and also the lone proven commodity in the NFC South after Tom Brady retired.

Quarterback is too important a position not to have some long-term security, though. Drafting a passer with Willis’ potential would provide insurance if Ryan is reluctant to restructure his contract to help general manager Terry Fontenot free up some room under the cap and cash for free agency. Or if the Falcons were to receive a tempting enough trade offer for Ryan in the next two years.