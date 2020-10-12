Falcons Name Interim Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons are finally moving on from Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff, as for now, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be the interim head coach.

The Falcons announced the dismissal of Quinn and Dimitroff just hours after their loss to the Carolina Panthers marking their 0-5 start to the season. The Falcons haven’t had an 0-5 start since 1997.

Right after the firing franchise’s President and CEO Rich McKay resumed the day-to-day oversight of football operations which Dimitroff was in charge of.

McKay announced Monday that Morris would fill Quinn’s shoes.

Morris Comes With Experience

McKay made the right decision between him and Dirk Koetter, Morris has plenty of coaching experience including head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll face a big task taking over the 0-5 Falcons, but McKay believes in his abilities.

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” said Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay in a statement. “He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”

Morris, who switched from coaching the wide receivers to working with the defensive backs last season, was credited by Quinn to help the Falcons’ dramatic turnaround in 2019 after a terrible 1-7 start. Atlanta closed last season 6-2 to finish 7-9 which saved Quinn’s job a bit longer.

