Falcons Odds, Preview vs. Tennessee Titans

Football is back in the “A” as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans for a preseason matchup.

There could be some tension as Falcons’ new head coach Arthur Smith faces his old team and once a “forever Falcon,” Julio Jones, makes his NFL debut wearing blue and white.

The Falcons enter the game as a slight 1-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook––leaving the Titans as the visiting underdogs.

Of course, we can’t take this game too seriously since many of both teams’ superstars will be resting or play limited snaps. This means that the rookies will be getting their chance to shine and win position battles in front of coaches and fans (yes, fans are back).

The Falcons RB Battle Will Be What to Watch

With Smith now in charge, expect him to test a lot of run plays.

Veteran running back Mike Davis is the projected starter, although it’s not set in stone, so we will see Qadree Ollison, Cordarrelle Patterson, Javian Hawkins, and ex-Titans D’Onta Foreman featured in the ground attack.

The passing game isn’t anything to worry about with the Falcons, especially with the addition of a “unicorn” weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts isn’t listed as the starting end on the Falcons depth chart, but that’s likely because Smith wants to see more competition from him. Hayden Hurst will start, but if Smith plans on running two tight ends, we could see them both on the field at once.

A lot of eyes will be on wideout Calvin Ridley, who is expected to fill the hole left by Jones and this will be a game to see how much wide receiver No. 2 Russell Gage has grown.

And don’t expect Matt Ryan to play the entire game since Smith will want to see what he has in backup AJ McCarron and rookie Feleipe Franks.

On the line, Willie Beavers was a surprise as starting right tackle on the depth chart while Kaleb McGary works his way back from an injury. Rookie Jalen Mayfield should also see time at right guard and center Matt Hennessey will share his job with rookie Drew Dalman.

On defense, both Dante Fowler and Marlon Davidson will get a shot to redeem themselves. And we’ll find out why cornerback Fabian Moreau made first-team over Isaiah Oliver.

Julio Jones Will Not Be Playing

What some might be hoping to see is a homecoming bloodbath now that Jones is “happier” in Tennessee, but that won’t be happening since Jones is currently sidelined with an unknown injury.

Look for the Titans to give a lot of workload to 2021 fourth-round wideout Dez Fitzpatrick and newly signed veteran Marcus Johnson with Jones out and AJ Brown limits. Tennessee will also be resting starting back Derrick Henry, so the Falcons’ secondary will catch a break from stopping him.

We should also see quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Logan Woodside battle for the primary backup job behind QB1 Ryan Tannehill, who will be limited or not play at all.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced that starting back Derrick Henry will be resting, so the Falcons will secondary will catch a break from stopping him. However, they could be seeing a familiar face starting in the backfield in their former teammate Brian Hill.

The good news for Tennessee is that they shouldn’t expect a huge change from the Falcons’ disappointing which finished 28th in yards allowed last year. However, they will be tasked with stopping an Atlanta offense stacked with weapons, but hopefully, their young cornerback Caleb Farley and linebacker Monty Rice can prove in this game that they can keep up with a speedy offense.

Catch the game ickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX5 Atlanta.

