Falcons Named Perfect ‘Scheme Fit’ for Dolphins’ Edge

Pass rush was an issue for the Atlanta Falcons throughout the 2021 NFL season. A defense lacking explosive athleticism on the edges could only muster a league-low 18 sacks.

It looked like the draft was the only way for a cash-strapped franchise to fix the problem this offseason. Things have changed recently, though, and the Falcons suddenly find themselves with a decent amount of room under the salary cap.

General manager Terry Fontenot should spend the extra funds on a versatile edge-rusher from the Miami Dolphins. One NFL writer believes the Falcons represent the perfect landing spot for this free agent.

Dolphins’ Rising Star Would be an Instant Fit in Atlanta

Emmanuel Ogbah won’t “find a better team and scheme fit outside of Miami than leaving Miami for Atlanta’s version of the 3-4 under Dean Pees,” per Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News.

It’s one of the more intriguing free-agent scenarios involving the Falcons. Ogbah would give defensive coordinator Dean Pees a roving playmaker he could rush from anywhere across the front.

That’s how it worked for Ogbah in Miami, where the 28-year-old took his game up a notch after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. Ogbah logged nine sacks in each of his two seasons with the Dolphins. He also batted down 17 passes and forced four fumbles, but the numbers only tell part of the story.

Ogbah’s true value comes from his versatility. He knew few equals when it came to winning off the edge last season, as numbers from PFF MIA Dolphins showed:

Edge Rushers with 4 or more games with 85+ grades this season Myles Garrett

Emmanuel Ogbah That’s it🗣 pic.twitter.com/nFrODmBeSm — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) November 11, 2021

Ogbah can win matchups as a standup rusher or as a five-technique defensive end. Pees would change the look of his fronts by alternating Ogbah’s alignment.

There would also be the added bonus of how effective Ogbah can be as an interior rusher. This play captured by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar showed how Ogbah wins inside:

Of all the edge defenders I studied last season, Emmanuel Ogbah took the biggest step forward. He's top 10 now. pic.twitter.com/BjkPeALsA7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

The Falcons need more pressure from everywhere this season, so a player who can generate heat from the edge and along the interior makes sense. Fortunately, there’s now enough cap space to make it happen.

Falcons Have Room for Splash Signing

Fontenot has $16,057,973 worth of room under the cap, according to Spotrac.com. Matt Ryan restructuring his contract saved $12 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, while Calvin Ridley’s suspension saved $11.116 million.

Those developments mean the Falcons can afford to make at least one splash signing. It should be Ogbah, even if the Falcons have been linked with a more high-profile name.

The player in question is Chandler Jones, according to NFL analyst Jordan Schultz. Jones offers star power, but signing Ogbah would be the smarter move because he’s four years younger and can be used in more ways.

There’s also the difference in projected contracts, with Pro Football Focus anticipating Jones getting $16.75 million per year for two years, with $24 million guaranteed. The same source predicts Ogbah will earn “$15.5 million” annually on a three-year deal.

Landing Ogbah would be a coup for Fontenot. He’d get the type of solid all-rounder ready to develop into much more the Falcons should be making the focus of their rebuild.