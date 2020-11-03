Falcons Players Are Urging Fans to ‘Rise Up and Vote’ [WATCH]

Happy Election Day ladies and gents! This is just one of the beauties of being an American citizen and having the right to vote.

The Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account released videos that feature star quarterback Matt Ryan, sack monster Grady Jarrett and even team owner Arthur Blank encouraging fans to go to the polls.

Watch why these Falcons players want you to get off the sidelines, rise up and vote:

Rise up and make our mark. Rise up and be counted.#RiseUpandVote pic.twitter.com/NmEtT9xQAw — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2020

Arthur Blank Wants Fair Election

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement Monday calling for Georgia to be fair and patient counting votes.

“Free and fair elections are vital to the health of our democracy. The individual right of citizens to vote, and to have their vote properly assessed and counted, warrants the absolute integrity of the process and of all individuals involved in managing the election at the local, state and national levels. More people have voted early or by mail this year and all indications are that turnout will be strong in Georgia and all over the country on Tuesday. I urge everyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so on election day. And, as a citizen who believes deeply in the democratic process, I urge officials to ensure the election is carried out with fairness, honesty and the patience required to count every vote that is cast, which is the very essence of American democracy and what every citizen who votes deserves.”

President Trump Wishes for Faster Voting Process

President Trump made a campaign stop in Rome Georgia on Sunday where he said he wished all votes could be counted on Election Day instead of having citizens wait a few days after.

“If you know what would have been really nice? If our Supreme Court could have ruled that everything has to be counted by the evening of our Election Day, instead of waiting around six days, eight days, nine days, giving them more time,” he said via Fox News. “If they want more time, let them put their ballots in early. They don’t have to wait until the end.”

This would actually be nice so we aren’t on the edge of our seats for days or even a week if things get lopsided. But, a lot would need to change for that to happen.

An average of recent polls according to Real Clear Politics showed that Trump and Biden are head to head for the state of Georgia. Georgia’s two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are also in the midst of tight reelection campaigns.

