Falcons Named ‘Potential’ Destination for Rams’ Trade Candidate

The Atlanta Falcons may be embroiled in a protracted attempt to change their quarterback, but the team still needs help at wide receiver, regardless of who throws the passes in 2022.

Last season’s top wideout, Russell Gage, has already left to join NFC South rivals the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. His departure widens an already significant void on the depth chart, created, in part, by Calvin Ridley’s suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Losing Ridley and Gage compounds a rot at the position that started when Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Ironically, the Falcons could fix the issue with another trade, this one for a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

This proven wide receiver could be the odd man out after the 2022 Super Bowl champions added a Pro-Bowl pass-catcher in free agency. The move prompted trade calls to the Rams about their incumbent receiver, and one NFL writer thinks the Falcons are a good destination.

Falcons Have Room for Tough Veteran

Within hours of the Rams striking a deal for Allen Robinson, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, teams were making calls about trading for Robert Woods, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Finding a home for Woods shouldn’t be too difficult. He’s one of the smartest technicians at his position in the game.

In his look at the possible destinations for Woods, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports made the case for the Falcons: “One potential landing spot could be the Atlanta Falcons, who are reportedly in the mix to land quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Falcons won’t have Calvin Ridley in 2022 and lost Russell Gage in free agency, so Atlanta will need to add a legitimate starter out wide whether it lands Watson or not.”

It’s a sound argument, not least because Ridley and Gage won’t be around. Cordarrelle Patterson also remains a free agent and while he spent most of his time at running back, the 30-year-old is also a wide receiver and useful pass-catcher in this offense, making 52 receptions last season.

Woods would be an excellent replacement for all three when he’s healthy.

Woods a Steal for Falcons

There aren’t many better route-runners than Woods. Nor are most receivers as effective after the catch as the nine-year veteran, as numbers from Pro Football Focus before last season revealed:

Non-RBs with 1,000+ YAC since 2019:

♦️ Darren Waller – 1,188

♦️ Robert Woods – 1,089

♦️ Cooper Kupp – 1,081 pic.twitter.com/p3ExVU6y1H — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2021

Woods is also an asset in the running game, thanks to his willingness to mix it in blocking matchups, a quality highlighted by Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager:

Big piece of Robert Woods’ game is his blocking in the run game. Doesn’t show up in fantasy football numbers, but Woods is PFF’s number one rated blocking WR and is considered the best run blocking WR in league by many. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 13, 2021

Unfortunately for Woods, he was unable to showcase those skills during the Rams’ run toward winning the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. A torn ACL in November kept Woods on the shelf, but he told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner in February he’s confident of being ready for minicamp this year.

The Rams were able to cope without him thanks to the mid-season arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, but Beckham is a free agent the Rams want to bring back, according to Schefter.

A receiving corps of Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Beckham, Van Jefferson and Robinson may leave little room for Woods. Robinson offers similar qualities, like sure hands and toughness over the middle.

If the Rams don’t have room for Woods, the Falcons would likely welcome him with open arms. He’d instantly become the primary receiver in Atlanta, regardless of who plays quarterback.

The Falcons remain in the thick of trade discussions for Houston Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson. Their chances of landing him are strong, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle:

I'll be surprised if Watson doesn't go to Atlanta. Through the years, he's spoken fondly of Atlanta and how much that city and home state mean to him. Family, friends, fans. Good friend and QB coach Quincy Avery. I believe Watson has a home there. It would be an ideal fit. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 18, 2022

Pursuit of Watson leaves longtime Falcons’ starter Matt Ryan in limbo. He could be a trade candidate, a scenario given more credence by the team’s decision to delay paying Ryan’s roster bonus, per Schefter:

Just a reminder: Falcons and Matt Ryan agreed to push back the $7.5 million roster bonus due to the Atlanta QB today until Tuesday, giving Ryan four extra days to vet his trade options, per sources. pic.twitter.com/VzZBL9S4q5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Whatever happens at football’s most important position, the Falcons need to surround their signal-caller with better weapons this year. There are few more accomplished playmakers within reach than Woods.