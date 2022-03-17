Falcons’ Division Rival Had 2nd Meeting With Deshaun Watson

The Atlanta Falcons are still in the mix to trade for Deshaun Watson, but a division rival isn’t going away. Watson was in Atlanta to meet Falcons brass on Wednesday, March 16, but the Houston Texans’ quarterback also managed to fit in a second meeting with the team’s NFC South nemesis, the New Orleans Saints.

Watson had already met with the Saints in Houston, as well as sitting down with representatives from the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. The player travelling to Atlanta appeared to put the Falcons in the box seat, especially when combined with Watson’s hometown ties to the franchise.

Yet, the Saints appear to have jumped the queue after making a second pitch to the 26-year-old Georgia native on Wednesday night, according to team reporter Nick Underhill:

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Saints Working Hard to Convince Watson

Sitting down with Watson for a second time was no ordinary meeting for the Saints, with the franchise owner also in attendance, per Underhill:

Gayle Benson was among those who met with Deshaun Watson, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 17, 2022

It’s a strong sign the Saints may be stealing a march on their rivals. As Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith pointed out, the Saints are “the first team to be identified as having two meetings with Watson.”

His conversations with other suitors had already taken place, with Watson “impressed by every presentation,” per PFT’s Mike Florio. The Falcons already have the inside track, thanks to Watson playing his high school football at Gainesville High, where he first met Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Falcons analyst Cam Marino quoted ESPN’s Dan Graziano reporting Blank’s obvious desire to bring Watson back to Atlanta:

The word he used was actually “motivated” to acquire Watson. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) March 17, 2022

Despite the Falcons’ desire, Florio’s report also revealed there was “no timetable” for Watson’s final decision. The Saints may be attempting to accelerate the process, but there are still a lot of things to be worked out, like addressing the clauses in Watson’s contract with the Texans. Then there’s the need for any new team to make room for him under the salary cap.

That’s another area where the Falcons may be lagging behind the Saints.

Falcons May Not Be Ready for Watson

Clearing the deck for Watson will be especially tricky for the Falcons because of the looming presence of Matt Ryan. He’s the team’s established starter and a veteran who carries significant cap hits the next two years.

Those cap hits tally a gaudy $48,662,500 for 2022 and $43,612,500 for next year, according to Spotrac.com. The Falcons can restructure Ryan’s deal, but that hasn’t happened yet, while the Saints have been working to free up money and space, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates:

There is still no Matt Ryan contract restructure in Atlanta, nor any agreement on one. And the Saints can almost already afford Deshaun Watson if the quarterback wanted to go to New Orleans. https://t.co/GpMeIfki4k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Matching the level of cap space Yates mentioned will be difficult for the Falcons, who are currently just $5,424,973 under the cap. That figure can be offset if the Falcons were to offer players as part of any trade package for Watson.

Somebody like nose tackle Grady Jarrett carries a hefty cap figure. He would also better suit the four-man-front defenses preferred by Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith.

Whatever offer teams put together, the decision will ultimately come down to Watson’s preference. His contract with the Texans puts the final say with the player and his current team, something the Saints are trying to influence, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson:

Saints are working hard to convince Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause for them, per league sources. Decision is expected to ultimately come down to Saints vs. Falcons. Saints have been characterized as a leader for Watson. Maintained dialogue since first meeting — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2022

There is also the possibility of disciplinary action from the league office after Watson faced allegations of sexual misconduct during the offseason. The NFL’s potential next step was explained by David Smith: “Although a grand jury decided not to charge Watson after multiple female massage therapists accused him of sexual assault, the NFL could still suspend him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The possibility of a suspension does not, however, seem to be preventing teams from lining up for the chance to acquire Watson.”

The Falcons have made a serious play for Watson, but despite any desire from ownership to get the deal done, it will come down to how aggressively the front office can commit resources to make a trade happen.