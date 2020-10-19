Falcons Rookie Secures First NFL Interception in an Insane Way [WATCH]

His second week back and Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell had a heck of a game in Atlanta’s first win of the season over the Minnesota Vikings.

Terrell finally recorded his first career interception in an insane fashion. With only 6 minutes left of the clock, the rookie jumped at a pass from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. It doesn’t end there. The ball glided through his hands but he secured it with…his LEGS

First career INT with style! @ajterrell_8 📺 Watch now on FOX pic.twitter.com/HPPipLAVTP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2020

The rookie also tallied a pass breakup and a team-high of seven tackles against the Vikings.

Terrell wasn’t the only one who shined. Quarterback Matt Ryan had his best game this season throwing for four touchdowns and 371 yards. Running back Julio Jones snagged eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers and along with Terrell, linebacker Foye Oluokun recorded his first career interceptions.

Falcons won 40-23.

Terrell Was Falcons First Draft Pick

The Falcons took Terrell as their first pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. A lot of people were surpised and questioned it due to his ugly championship game performance.

When you look past the National Championship Game, which everyone seems to focus too much on, Terrell is actually a solid and reliable cornerback. This is was the team needed as they lacked in that area on their roster.

But, thankfully, the Falcons won themselves a big, tall, and athletic corner. That’s what you need in the NFC South division when you’re facing top-ranked receivers.

In his final year at Clemson, Terrell finished as a first-team all-conference selection recording 37 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups in 15 starts.

Heading into Week 7 of his rookie year, Terrell has recorded 21 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. He’s projected to 56 by the end of the season.

Terrell Actived From Reserve/COVID List

The Falcons activated Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers

The team wasn’t allowed to confirm if Terrell has tested positive for COVID-19 and wouln’t say how long Terrell would be quarantined for but an inside source told late ESPN’s Vaughn McClure that the rookie had a positive test result.

Terrell was ruled out right before Atlanta’s loss to the Chicago Bears. It was a bad week as Atlanta had also ruled out Allen with a hyperextended elbow and projected starting corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield had yet to play this season while recovering from a foot injury.

With Terrell ruled out, Isaiah Oliver started at one outside corner position for Atlanta and the team looked to look to veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson for the other outside corner spot. That week the Falcons also entered the Bears game with some key injuries, including star wide receiver Julio Jones ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

After a rough five weeks, it’s good to see players trending upward and things changing…at least for now.

