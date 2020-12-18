Falcons Trade Rumors: Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

With the offseason right around the corner, tis the season for NFL rumors to spread like wildfire. An intriguing one this week is a Matt Ryan trade to the Indianapolis Colts.

A few weeks back, ESPN’s show “Get Up” aired a segment where Mike Greenberg said a Matt Ryan trade to Indy would be huge for the Colts. But the November 3rd deadline rolled around and the Falcons didn’t budge. Neither did the Colts.

“If Matt Ryan was on the Indianapolis Colts by the end of this season, they’d look like a Super Bowl team”, Greenberg said. They’re missing one piece, and that one piece is the quarterback of the Falcons right now.”

Fast forward a week before Christmas and Matt Ryan to the Colts is still up in the air.

Why Matt Ryan to Indy Makes Sense

The latest to bring up the rumor is Sportsnaut’s Vincent Frank.

“Indianapolis seems to have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl appearance, Frank explained. “However, the team’s quarterback situation has let it down since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement ahead of the 2019 NFL season. The Colts attempted to rectify that by signing borderline future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers back in March. Through five games, the 38-year-old Rivers has accounted for four touchdowns compared to five interceptions. He seems to be done.”

But is Matt Ryan any better for them?

Aside from some struggles this season (mainly due to a poor defense), Ryan has played solid at 35 years old and he’s still performing at an elite level. It might not show in wins, but he’s thrown for 3,660 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also managed to pass Peyton Manning in passing yards over a 13-year span.

Meanwhile, Rivers has no MVP, no Super Bowl appearance, and has gagged in the playoffs. A change-up in Indy could be nice.

A Change-Up in Atlanta Could Be Nice Too

While the Falcons didn’t make a move at trading Ryan during the season, the offseason will give them more time to revaluate to salary cap situation.

It’s clear that interim coach Raheem Morris is all for Ryan staying in Atlanta, but if Morris doesn’t get the permanent coaching job in Atlanta, then who cares what he thinks?

And with no GM signed yet, that leaves owner Arthur Blank and president Rich McKay in charge of Ryan’s future.

Some say it’s impossible to get around Ryan’s contract, but McKay has said otherwise.

“We have a lot of really good football players paid at a very high level that impacts our salary cap. That said, I’ve always believed that salary cap is something that you can maneuver around, you can work within, and you can operate within. I’m not intimidated by it,” McKay said via ESPN.

If the Falcons are changing up coaching and a general manager, a change at quarterback could be a good fit too.

After all, fans are already fed up with Ryan starting and think third string Kurt Benkert deserves a shot.

