Falcons Set to Fire Head Coach Dan Quinn: Report

After a rough 0-5 start for the Atlanta Falcons that they haven’t seen since 1997, head coach Dan Quinn is on deck to be fired according to several reports.

The original report stems from Jeff Schultz at The Athletic that the Falcons intend to fire Dan Quinn early this week.

The Falcons' firing of Dan Quinn has been all but finalized and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday, a source told @TheAthletic. The Falcons have started 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and Quinn is 14-23 since 2018. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 11, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Fans Saw This Coming

While Quinns’ firing is not official, Falcons fans definitely saw this coming after just Week 4 in a loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

Dan Quinn needed to turn the team around by then but failed to. Still, Arthur Blank gave him another chance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

I am by no means making no excuses for them, but the Falcons played without star receiver Julio Jones against Carolina, and the Falcons “revamped” defense were nowhere to be found today.

Atlanta gave up a total of 312 yards and allowed Teddy Bridgewater to complete 74% of his passes. On a day the Falcons needed to pressure the most and at least look like they were trying to save Quinn’s job, they didn’t.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley on Falcons 0-4 Start: Players Need to ‘Look Themselves in the Mirror’