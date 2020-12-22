Falcons Set to Interview Raheem Morris for Head Coach

It took the Falcons longer than expected but they are finally moving on from Dan Quinn and they might not have to look very far.

After starting the season 0-5, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach and the Falcons are now a 4-10 team. Despite some losses, the Falcons have looked a lot better than at the start of the season, and Falcons president Rich McKay believes he’s earned a shot at interviewing to be the Atlanta Falcons next head coach.

“He is really a good football coach,” McKay said per Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He inherited a situation. We were 0-5. When you’re an interim coach with 11 weeks to go, that’s more than challenging. He’s earned that right to be interviewed, and he will.”

Morris Has Plenty of Experience

Morris is filling Dan Quinn’s shoes with plenty of experience under his beltm which began at a young age.

He was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach when he was 32 years old, one of the youngest in a large role at the time.

He went 3-13 his first year and then lit a spark to go 10-6 in his second season, the same year quarterback Josh Freeman had his best career season.

During his third season with the Bucs, Morris went 4-12 and was dismissed from the team. From there, Morris had no choice but to start from the ground up. He was hired as Washington Football’s secondary coach and spent three seasons in that position. He then made his way to Atlanta where he was hired as the Falcons receivers coach and coordinating the passing game when Dan Quinn reshuffled his staff last season after a 1-7 start.

Then, Quinn made a smart move and put Morris in charge of the defense where he led the infamous and impressive turnaround. Ahead of the 2020 season, Quinn named Morris defensive coordinator.

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Blank Believes Morris Has Potential for Head Coaching Job

When Morris took over the defense last season after a 1-7 start, the Falcons ended up closing the 2019 season out 6-2 to finish with and over 7-9 record. Morris’s work ultimately saved Dan Quinn’s job a bit longer.

After Quinn was let go of his duties, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Morris isn’t ruled out, but he had big expectations for him.

“If Raheem ends up 11-0, he’s certainly going to be a candidate,” Blank said via Falcons’ official website. “I think it’s to Raheem’s advantage, I know his aspirations long-term is to be a head coach again. He’s learned a lot since his Tampa Bay days, he’s learned a lot with us. I think with 11 games he’ll have a chance to show his own capabilities and I think he’s looking forward to doing that.”

While Morris didn’t finish the season 11-0 there were some good qualities as Morris at head coach. And the players are big fans, but we’ll see if Morris’s resume can compete with the other candidates.

READ NEXT: Falcons Trade Rumors: Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts