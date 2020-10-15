Falcons Forced to Shut Down Team Facility

On Thursday the Atlanta Falcons were forced to shut down their facility and practice virtually after reportedly four members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority,” Falcons said in a statement.

A Falcons official told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this morning of the news, though the number four was incorrect after they “worked through the details.” Schefter also confirmed that the member was also a personnel and not a play.

Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Falcons‘ official this morning: “Still working through details, can tell you we’re not at four confirmed.” https://t.co/6oKSiSQToZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Update: An NFL official said just one member of the Falcons’ personnel had a positive test, and its not a player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Marlon Davidson Tests Positive

Falcons DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after the rookie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Falcons’ rookie DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. Now there are other tests the league is checking. But Falcons’ building is shutting down until there is more information. https://t.co/vsKiYBNUqQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Davidson, a second-round draft pick out of Auburn, played 12 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams in the 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

He became the second Falcons player to test positive since the start of the regular season. First-round draft pick A.J. Terrell also tested positive, but before the Falcons home game against the Chicago Bears. The rookie cornerback was the first NFL play to miss a game due to COVID-19. He ended up missing a total of two games and was re-activated in time for the Panthers game.

Falcons Enter NFL’s Intentive Protocol

The Falcons announced Wednesday that they had entered the NFL’s intensive protocol following the news of Davidson.

This means the Falcons planned to will hold all virtual meetings and further its safety measures by limiting the number of people in the weight room, increase testing + gameday testing, and the use of masks/face coverings will be enforced at all times.

The Carolina Panthers followed in their footsteps after playing Atlanta last week,

The Show Must Go On

The 0-5 Falcons are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon and Adam Schefte says there has been no change of the game at this time.

There is no change to the status of Sunday's Falcons-Vikings at this time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

The Falcons fired their head coach Dan Quinn after Sunday’s loss which means defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will take of to get this team to at least their first win of the season.

How the NFL Has Prepared for COVID-19

The NFL has not been as swift as the NBA season, who created a brilliant bubble in Orlando, Florida, however, they did come up with their own plan on how to handle an outbreak in season.

The league implemented some flexible roster rules this season. If there is an outbreak, teams are allowed to move up to 16 members off the practice squad as little as 90 minutes before kickoff.

Commissioner Roger Goodell also created a committee of outside advisors to help him with COVID-19 issues. They came up with the decision that in the event teams lost multiple players due to a COVID-19 positive result, that they will not automatically be granted a postponed day or cancellation.

Still, the league has not set a definitive minimum number of players that a team must have healthy and available for game days currently.

The NFL is considered a “next man up” sport, and Atlanta will be expected to move players around for Week 6.

