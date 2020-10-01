Falcons Sign Ex-Colts, Saints Safety to Practice Squad

On Wednesday afternoon the Atlanta Falcons signed on safety free agent T.J. Green to their practice squad for some secondary help.

We have signed S T.J. Green to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 30, 2020

Green’s NFL Resume

Green has a high chance of suiting up for Atlanta as early as this week in case Ricardo Allen remains out this, as he did in Week 3.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. He played two seasons with the Colts until joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.

After his time in Seattle, Green split the 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints and with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers released him on September 15. In 33 career games, Green has 90 career tackles and three pass deflections. He’s been more of a depth safety until now.

The Falcons current look at the safety depth, including practice squad, is Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman, Jaylinn Hawkins, and then Green.

This move is smart and it always helps to add a veteran.

Where The Falcons Really Need Help

The Falcons head into Week 4 where they’ll face the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football and the Falcons could use all the help they can get, especially at cornerback.

A.J. Terrell has been recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Week 3 standout Darqueze Dennard has been placed on injured reserve. The secondary depth is getting thinner as the season progresses. However, Atlanta did get back 2019 5th rounder Jordan Miller, which should help somewhat.

Miller, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recovering one fumble and making four tackles.

Without cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield, Terrell, and Allen in Week 3 against Chicago, the Falcons had to call up two undrafted rookie cornerbacks, Tyler Hall, and Derrick Abrams.

In addition to adding Miller to the active roster, the Falcons announced that Hall, Abrams and linebacker Edmond Robinson will be demoted to the practice squad.

The three players were only brought up from the practice squad before Sunday’s game. Robinson played 16 snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams against the Bears. Abrams played one defensive snap and 10 on special teams and Hall played 17 snaps on special teams.

Falcons Down Two Starting Cornerbacks

The Falcons placed starting nickel cornerback Dennard on the reserve/injured list Tuesday.

This loss leaves the Falcons without two of their top three cornerbacks with Terrell out too. In the Chicago game, Dennard was over to left tackled while Blidi Wreh-Wilson stepped in at nickel back.

Dennard, a former Bengal, signed with Atlanta just this past August and started each of the last two weeks.

In Week 3, he had six tackles and broke up two passes during the 30-26 loss to the Bears. He had 10 tackles in the first two games of the season.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed defensive end Austin Edwards back to the practice squad. To complement the move, Atlanta dropped DJ White and linebacker Deone Bucannon from the practice squad.

