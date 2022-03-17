Falcons Add Super Bowl-Winning RB on 1-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons knew they likely needed a running entering free agency. Cordarrelle Patterson is testing the market, while Mike Davis disappointed after arriving from NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

It’s good news then the Falcons have signed a running back with a Super Bowl trophy on his CV to a one-year deal. Terms were agreed with Damien Williams on Thursday, March 17, according to the player’s agent Ian Greengross, with NFL’s Network’s Ian Rapoport referencing the rep’ when he reported the deal:

Former #Bears and #Chiefs RB Damien Williams is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent @iangreengross. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Williams helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 NFL season, before joining the Chicago Bears two years later. He becomes the Falcons’ third free-agent addition with ties to Senior Personnel Executive Ryan Pace, after the team also added a former Bears offensive lineman and defensive back on Thursday.

Williams Brings Versatility, Championship Pedigree

Williams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl two years ago. He was rarely a featured weapon, but Williams was a safe pair of hands with the versatility to take on multiple roles in the offense of Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid.

His record-setting efforts in the big game showed how creative the Chiefs could get with Williams:

Damien Williams is the first player EVER with 100+ rush yards, plus a rushing and receiving TD in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/tt3lMtXdbA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy clearly took notice. Nagy served on Reid’s staff in Kansas City for five years before taking the Bears’ job in 2018. He signed Williams three years later after the running back opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Williams only carried the ball 40 times during his lone season in Chicago, but he averaged 4.1 yards per rush. He also added 16 receptions for 103 yards and a score.

The Falcons will welcome Williams’ dual-threat skills, especially if Patterson doesn’t return. The latter redefined himself last season and become Atlanta’s featured running back.

Patterson converted from wide receiver and kick returner into a true workhorse. He ran the ball 153 times for 610 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns, all team-leading marks.

With no new deal on the table for Patterson, the Falcons needed some veteran help in the running back room. Now they’ve got it, and from a source former Bears’ general manager Pace trusts.

Falcons Stockpiling Former Bears

Williams is the third ex-Bears player to join the Falcons in this market. He accompanies offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson. The player confirmed the move via Instagram, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein:

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson announced he's signing with the Falcons on Instagram. Wilkinson was in Chicago last year (so perhaps a Ryan Pace connection) Before Chicago, spent four years in Denver.https://t.co/3GCHASvVAN — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 17, 2022

Wilkinson is likely a depth signing, and so is cornerback Teez Tabor, whose move to the Falcons was confirmed by his agency, Quality Control Sports, according to Rothstein:

The Falcons have signed DB Teez Tabor, according to his agency @QCSports — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 17, 2022

Both Tabor and Wilkinson joined the Bears on Pace’s watch. Pace was fired in January after seven years running the football operations in The Windy City. He moved to the Falcons in February to assist the scouting staff under GM Terry Fontenot.

It appears Pace is already having an impact on the type of players the Falcons will recruit this offseason.