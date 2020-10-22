Falcons to Wear ‘Rise Up’ Uniform vs. Lions

17 years later, the Atlanta Falcons are finally repping brand new uniforms. While we have seen them in their fresh new white and all-black uniforms this season, we’ll finally get a glimpse at their gradient uniforms on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, we rock the gradient uniforms 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kKef96qGkT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 22, 2020

Falcons Redesign Uniforms After 17 Years

The Falcons’ redesign of the team’s uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the Falcons’ past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home uniform is the all-black jerseys and black pants. The away look features white on white. But the new uniform offers up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official uniform collections includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Behind the Swag

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for, so it only makes sense for why the Falcons decided to represent this three-letter abbreviation that people across the map already recognize. The new uniforms have a new ATL mark across the chest on all jerseys. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin-matte finish. And if you haven’t noticed, the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

Their alternate home uniform, known as “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Atlanta Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise to greatness.

Plenty of Fan Inspiration

For almost two decades, the Falcons team collected fan research from focus groups. Current and former Falcons players also gave their input. Here’s what the results appeared to gather: own red, but bring back the black, reflect the modern progression of the city and lastly, keep it simple, and stay true to Atlanta’s roots.

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their beloved home turf, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said Falcons president Rich McKay via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

