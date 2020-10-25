Falcons Todd Gurley Regrets Scoring Final Touchdown vs. Lions

The Atlanta Falcons found a unique way to lose in their Week 7 matchup against the Detriot Lions, by scoring a touchdown.

Atlanta’s plan the whole time was to run the clock out when they lined up for a first-and-goal at Detroit’s 10-yard line with just over a minute left in the game, trailing 16-14.

But, Todd Gurley broke through the tackles, remembering Atlanta’s plan a few steps to soon, and scored a touchdown.

With just 64 seconds left on the clock, Detroit drove the ball 75 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard pass in the air from Matthew Stafford to T.J. Hockenson.

“I was mad as hell,” Gurley said to reporters after the game. “I was trying not to, my momentum took me in. It’s kind of crazy, the last time I played Detroit, I went down and this time I end up scoring. It’s like, what goes around comes around.”

Here’s a recap. You can tell Gurley tried to stop.

When you don't mean to score a touchdown 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/64n8sTNRE5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

