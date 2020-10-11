Falcons Top WR Remains Questionable in Falcons-Panthers Final Injury Report

Falcons head into Week 5 with hopes to dig themselves out of a 4-0 hole against NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta is dealing with some key injuries including No. 1 reciever Julio Jones who remains questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Falcons released their final injury report for Week 5.

Friday’s Inury Report:

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Jaeden Graham (shoulder)

K Younghoe Koo (groin)

LB Foye Oluokun (oblique)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Keanu Neal (hamstring) .

WR Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee).

S Ricardo Allen (elbow).

DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

DT Grady Jarrett (hip)

DE Takk McKinley (groin)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Questionable

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) – Ruled Out

C Alex Mack (rest)

RB Todd Gurley (rest)

G James Carpenter (rest)

Not A Difference From Thursday

This injury report is not much of a difference from Thursday’s report.

On positive change here is that linebacker Foye Oluokun was limited in practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury in the midst of the Falcons’ loss to Dallas and was ruled out by the end. It’s great news that he’s back considering he’s been one of Atlanta’s key players this year and is currently tied for most fumbles in the league.

Another change, but not too concerning, is that center Alex Mack received his veteran rest day today. Todd Gurley and James Carpetenter also recieved their rest days.

No. 1 receiver Julio Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jaylinn Hawkins, dealing with a brutal concussion, continue to miss practice this week. It’s not looking too promising for their return this week.

What This Means?

While the Falcons may be trending upward and getting healthier, they will want to have Jones present on Sunday to face Carolina’s young, but solid defense and the morphed NFL QB in Teddy Bridgwater.

Third-year receiver Calvin Ridley is a rising star in this league and Russell Gage is settling quite nicely into the No. 3 role, the Falcons could be okay without Jones, but they are far more daunting with him on the field.

Atlanta will also benefit from having Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, and Takk McKinley healthy to return in the lineup. The Falcons will struggle heavily, once again, without these three on defense.

Not Listed, But Big Return

A player not listed on the injury report was rookie and starting cornerback A.J. Terrell has officially been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to the active roster.

If he has been able to stay in shape over the past few weeks then he should be good to go on Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This is perfect timing considering Atlanta’s defense is banged up. With Kendall Sheffield back on the roster and A.J. Terrell playing opposite him, it’s possible we could finally see some of this “revamped” defense come to life after a horrible first four weeks.

