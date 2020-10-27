Falcons-Panthers Injury Report: Julio Jones Listed With New Injury

The Falcons released their depth chart for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers along with a projected injury report.

The Falcons did not practice Monday which is why the injury report is just an official estimation.

Falcons’ star receiver Julio Jones was listed on the injury report with a hip injury according to NBC Sports.

That’s a new injury for him as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. You could tell he was struggling in the Lions’ game because he was seen being stretched out by the training staff on the sidelines.

Here’s the projected injury report, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Monday’s Injury Report

Full Participation

N/A

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hip)

#51 C Alex Mack (knee)

#76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)

#83 WR Russell Gage (knee)

#98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Did Not Participate

N/A

Falcons Official Depth Chart vs. Panthers

OFFENSE

QB Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham

RB Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB Keith Smith

LT Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray

RT Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat

DT Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson

DE Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walk

CB A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller

CB Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall

FS Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SS Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Sterling Hofrichter

LS Josh Harris

KR Brandon Powell

PR Brandon Powell

Falcons vs. Panthers Matchup

The Falcons, now 1-6, will take a short trip to Charlotte this week to face their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers. Along for the ride is some high hopes of digging themselves out of the hole they’re already so deeply in.

The Panthers beat Atlanta on their own turf in Week 5, but Atlanta has won three of their last four away to the Panthers.

Two weeks ago, the Panthers won 23-16, which ultimately led to the firing of Dan Quinn. Now they’ll face the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris was able to come up Atlanta’s first win of the season on the road, but then the Falcons went back to “Falconing’ in Week 7.

Somehow, the Falcons found a new and unique way to lose. Trailing the Detroit Lions 16-14 with just over a minute on the clock and the ball on the Lions 10-yard line, the Falcons failed to run down the clock and Todd Gurley scored a touchdown too soon. With enough time left, Matthew Stafford connected for the final touchdown and a 23-22 ending.

As for the Panthers last week, they came close again but fell 27-24 to the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater had a solid game against his former teammates, finishing 23 of 28 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Carolina could have their best running back, Christian McCaffrey, back for this matchup, though most suggest they’ll want him at 100% and Thursday could be too soon.

On defense, the Panthers young secondary is playing incredibly well this season while Atlanta’s is getting better week by week. In the Falcons’ last three outings, they have managed to give up just 23 points. Their defense has also gotten better at stopping the run and allowed only 3.6 yards per carry in those three games.

The question that remains this week is if Atlanta can stop the passing attack Thursday night? I believe so with Morris on a mission to head coach and it is on national television, teams seem to play differently in Prime Time. Let’s not give up on these Falcons.

