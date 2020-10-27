Falcons-Panthers Injury Report: Julio Jones Listed With New Injury

The Falcons released their depth chart for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers along with a projected injury report.
The Falcons did not practice Monday which is why the injury report is just an official estimation.
Falcons’ star receiver Julio Jones was listed on the injury report with a hip injury according to NBC Sports.
That’s a new injury for him as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. You could tell he was struggling in the Lions’ game because he was seen being stretched out by the training staff on the sidelines.
Here’s the projected injury report, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Monday’s Injury Report
Full Participation
N/A
Limited Participation
#11 WR Julio Jones (hip)
#51 C Alex Mack (knee)
#76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)
#83 WR Russell Gage (knee)
#98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Did Not Participate
N/A
Falcons Official Depth Chart vs. Panthers
OFFENSE
QB Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham
RB Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB Keith Smith
LT Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray
RT Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson
DE Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walk
CB A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller
CB Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall
FS Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SS Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Brandon Powell
PR Brandon Powell
Falcons vs. Panthers Matchup
The Falcons, now 1-6, will take a short trip to Charlotte this week to face their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers. Along for the ride is some high hopes of digging themselves out of the hole they’re already so deeply in.
The Panthers beat Atlanta on their own turf in Week 5, but Atlanta has won three of their last four away to the Panthers.
Two weeks ago, the Panthers won 23-16, which ultimately led to the firing of Dan Quinn. Now they’ll face the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris was able to come up Atlanta’s first win of the season on the road, but then the Falcons went back to “Falconing’ in Week 7.
Somehow, the Falcons found a new and unique way to lose. Trailing the Detroit Lions 16-14 with just over a minute on the clock and the ball on the Lions 10-yard line, the Falcons failed to run down the clock and Todd Gurley scored a touchdown too soon. With enough time left, Matthew Stafford connected for the final touchdown and a 23-22 ending.
As for the Panthers last week, they came close again but fell 27-24 to the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater had a solid game against his former teammates, finishing 23 of 28 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Carolina could have their best running back, Christian McCaffrey, back for this matchup, though most suggest they’ll want him at 100% and Thursday could be too soon.
On defense, the Panthers young secondary is playing incredibly well this season while Atlanta’s is getting better week by week. In the Falcons’ last three outings, they have managed to give up just 23 points. Their defense has also gotten better at stopping the run and allowed only 3.6 yards per carry in those three games.
The question that remains this week is if Atlanta can stop the passing attack Thursday night? I believe so with Morris on a mission to head coach and it is on national television, teams seem to play differently in Prime Time. Let’s not give up on these Falcons.
