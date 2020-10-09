Falcons Week 5 Injury Report: Julio Jones Continues to Miss Practice

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealing with injuries early on this season and are now in an 0-4 hole. While they can’t blame injuries on their losing streak, it’s hard to win when you’re missing key defenders or pass catchers each week.

The Falcons released their injury report on Thursday to give us a look at where players stand heading into Week 5’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday’s Injury Report:

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Jaeden Graham (shoulder)

K Younghoe Koo (groin)

LB Foye Oluokun (oblique)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Keanu Neal (hamstring)

WR Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee)

S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

DT Grady Jarrett (hip)

DE Takk McKinley (groin)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

C Alex Mack (rest)

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Not A Difference From Wednesday

This injury report, unfortunately, isn’t that big of a difference from Wednesday’s.

The only positive change here is that linebacker Foye Oluokun was limited in practice on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday. Oluokun suffered a hamstring injury in the midst of the Falcons’ loss to Dallas and was ruled out by the end. It’s great news he’s back considering he’s been one of Atlanta’s key players this year and is currently tied for most fumbles in the league.

Another change, but not too concerning, is that center Alex Mack received his veteran rest day today.

No. 1 receiver Julio Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jaylinn Hawkins, dealing with a brutal concussion, continue to miss practice this week. It’s not looking promising for their return this week.

What This Means?

While the Falcons may be trending upward and getting healthier, they will want to have Jones present on Sunday to face Carolina’s young, but solid defense and the morphed Teddy Bridgwater.

Third-year receiver Calvin Ridley is a rising star in this league and Russell Gage settling quite nicely into the No. 3 role, the Falcons could be okay without Jones, but they are far daunting with him on the field.

Atlanta will also benefit from having Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, and Takk McKinley healthy to return in the lineup. The Falcons will struggle heavily, once again, without these three on defense.

Not Listed, But Big Return

A player not listed on the injury report was rookie and starting cornerback A.J. Terrell who has officially been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to the active roster.

If he has been able to stay in shape over the past few weeks then he should be good to go on Sunday when Atlanta hosts the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This is perfect timing considering Atlanta’s defense is banged up. With Kendall Sheffield back on the roster and A.J. Terrell playing opposite him, it’s possible we could finally see some of this “revamped” defense come to life after a horrible first four weeks.

READ NEXT: Falcons Starting Safety to Miss Rest of NFL Season